OLEAN — Two sources indicate that Pizza Hut is returning to its old home on North Union Street — and the new franchise holder is hiring.
Pizza Hut’s corporate website has listed six job postings for the store, at 610 N. Union St., which closed in April 2020. The postings, found at jobs.pizzahut.com include positions for restaurant manager, assistant manager, shift manager, servers, cooks and delivery drivers. The postings were not dated, but cross-posts of the listings to job hunting websites including CareerBuilder.com were listed Monday.
The postings back up a Facebook post by contractor 5 Star Renovations & More, which announced that the firm began working in late December to renovate the site as a Pizza Hut location.
Neither source indicated when the restaurant would be ready to open.
Seventeen Pizza Hut restaurants from Elmira to Niagara Falls — including those on North Union Street in Olean and one in the town of Yorkshire — were closed April 22, 2020, after Liverpool-based operator Hospitality Restaurant Group shuttered all of its locations. At the time, YUM! Brands officials reported new franchisees were expected to come to the New York region, and officials did not rule out a return to the area.
YUM! Brands officials confirmed in February 2022 that the chain is planning to return with a new franchisee and around 10 locations after 17 stores were shuttered abruptly in April 2020. YUM! Brands owns Pizza Hut and other brands with a local presence, including KFC and Taco Bell. YUM! later confirmed that Maruti Empire, based in Waterdown, Ontario, was the new franchise holder for the region. According to the firm’s website, it manages more than 50 franchises of four brands, including Pizza Hut and Subway.
Maruti Empire indicated the company seeks to open 10 locations in Western New York — telling Buffalo-based media outlets the firm plans to open carryout-only services with no dine-in option at its new sites. Five of those locations have been identified publicly in Erie and Niagara counties. The firm could not be reached for comment this week.
Pizza Hut branding was removed from the site in 2020, leaving only the roadside sign reading “Thank you Olean! Stay Safe” posted as the store closed during the height of the COVID-19 lockdowns.
The site was painted over the summer, and for sale signs were removed in 2022. Cattaraugus County property records indicate the site was sold in October 2021 to CAP6, an limited liability corporation based in Middleburg, Va., for $400,000.
Several Pizza Hut locations remain in the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania, including Warren, Bradford and Wellsboro. Only two Pizza Hut Express locations inside Target stores in the greater Buffalo area remain in Western New York, as the other Pizza Hut stores previously announced are still under construction.
(Contact City Editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com.)