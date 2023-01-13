Pizza Hut

Work to renovate the former Pizza Hut at 610 N. Union St. in Olean continues after a late 2022 start. Job postings from servers to restaurant manager have been posted online for the site to reopen under the same brand.

OLEAN — Two sources indicate that Pizza Hut is returning to its old home on North Union Street — and the new franchise holder is hiring.

Pizza Hut’s corporate website has listed six job postings for the store, at 610 N. Union St., which closed in April 2020. The postings, found at jobs.pizzahut.com include positions for restaurant manager, assistant manager, shift manager, servers, cooks and delivery drivers. The postings were not dated, but cross-posts of the listings to job hunting websites including CareerBuilder.com were listed Monday.

