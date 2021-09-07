RUSHFORD — Nearly 100 people gathered at the Rushford Lake dam on Friday night to honor one of their own.
The Rushford Lake community was stunned two years ago when their long-time friend and dam expert Robert Pomeroy passed away unexpectedly.
“We knew immediately that we wanted to do something for Bobby, we just didn’t know what,” said Daryl Stevenson, a commissioner with the Rushford Lake Recreation District, which oversees the lake. For more than 30 years, Pomeroy attended to the dam, which makes the lake possible.
The "what" turned out to be a scenic overlook platform with a view of the dam and the lake. Friday night the platform was dedicated and opened to the public, with the hope that it will be enjoyed for years to come. Further improvements are in the planning stages.
The Robert Pomeroy Memorial Overlook was funded and built by the Rushford community, with Stevenson designing and building the deck, which bears a metal cutout plaque commemorating Pomeroy.
Pomeroy, the chief dam operator for more than 30 years, passed away on Labor Day 2019. He was a member of a well-known Rushford family and was well loved by many, Stevenson said.
The memorial overlook was conceived, designed and built voluntarily by the lake commissioners and staff. The fundraising effort to build the deck was led by Audra Becker, with other volunteers.
Pomeroy was called the "Dam Whisperer" by his supporters. Before him, there was only one previous dam operator who was on the job about two years before Pomeroy took over.
The dam controls the amount of water in the lake and, in turn, the dam operator controls the dam’s valves and structure. The dam was built in 1927 by Rochester Gas and Electric to control the water level in the Genesee River. In 1981 the management of the dam and the lake were transferred to the Rushford Lake Recreation District. Shortly afterward, Pomeroy became the chief dam operator.
“The 92-year-old dam is much more dramatic than what can be seen from a boat on the lake,” Stevenson said. “Few have seen behind the dam clearly, and in recent years the security fence restricts the view. We wanted to create a way for people to appreciate the full scale of the dam.”
The dam built on Caneadea Creek controls approximately 8.25 billon gallons of water. It is 125 feet tall by 625 feet wide. Two valves, which are hydraulically manipulated almost daily, control the water level. The valves control the amount of water that is released into the Genesee River, which in turn impacts the Mount Morris dam and the city of Rochester.
In Phase II of the dam project, one of the two massive valves the RLRD replaced in late fall 2018 will be displayed on a concrete pad. The lake and dam sign will also be renovated.
At the ceremony, RLRD commissioner Bob Panter was among the speakers. Of Pomeroy, he said, “Bobby ran the dam. There wasn’t much he didn’t know about it. I didn’t tell him what to do. I just told him what I wanted done, and he it got done. The dam and the lake were always in good hands when Bobby was on the job.”
The new chief dam operator is Pomeroy’s nephew, Alfred Reynolds, who is assisted by Pomeroy’s son, Jerry.