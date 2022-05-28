Remembering an Olean man killed weeks before VE Day

OLEAN — Each year before Memorial Day and Veterans Day, many readers share their stories of the military veterans in their lives.
On Wednesday, Olean resident Donald Thierman stopped by the Times Herald office to share with us the story of his father, Staff Sgt. George W. Thierman Jr., who died March 7, 1945, while serving in Germany, only two months before victory was officially declared in Europe. He was 28.
As first reported in the Times Herald on Jan. 23, 1945, Sgt. Thierman had been in the service since February 1944 and was first deployed overseas that November. He was promoted from private to sergeant in January, he told his wife, Irene, in a letter, and was with the 12th Infantry Regiment, Company F, of the 1st Army and participated in the battle of the Ardennes Forest.
“He tells what happened when the Germans broke through in Belgium and Luxembourg. The Americans, he says, were in no condition for a fight,” the Times Herald reported. “The enemy attacked with a 15-man patrol, armed with automatic weapons which later proved to be an entire battalion. They increased their artillery fire constantly and the dense fog was a hindrance to Allied operations. The 12th Infantry Regiment was getting direct fire from five enemy divisions and at nightfall the situation was critical; it was six days before the battered divisions received help.
“Throughout the entire campaign, Sergeant Thierman writes the progress of the regiment was seriously hampered by problems of supply, personnel replacement, mud, snow, and intense enemy fire,” the report continued. “The 12th Infantry pressed forward day after day, inflicting severe casualties upon the enemy but the advances were won the hard way and the battle casualties were severe.”
Thierman also wrote to his parents, identified in the Times Herald only as Mr. and Mrs. George W. Thierman Sr., in a letter dated Feb. 24, 1945. The junior Thierman wrote he had received lots of mail from his family and a couple of care packages.
“I got a card from Nancy and she had a buck in it for me for my birthday,” he wrote. “We don’t use that kind of money over here, so I sent it home for the kids.”
Thierman also thanked his mother for a letter she sent earlier, said the snow was coming down in Germany and joked about his brother, James, who was playing a lot of cards and that a girl he knew would be the end of him.
“Said Pa’s car don’t run,” he wrote. “You tell him I will fix it for him when I come home, to save his money and not to buy beer at the cabin. Love Gerry.”
The Times Herald next reported Thierman had been killed in action in Germany on March 7. He had participated in the Battle of the Bulge in December and was fighting with the First Army Infantry when he “met his death.” His body was buried in an American cemetery in Belgium.
Thierman was born Jan. 30, 1917, in Olean. He attended Olean schools and was an employee of Thatcher Manufacturing Company when he went into the service. He was trained at Camp Blanding, Fla., before going overseas. His awards included the Bronze Star, Presidential Citation and the Purple Heart.
Surviving besides his wife were two sons, Donnie, 6, and Tommie, 3, his parents, his brother and a sister, Mrs. Robert Evans, all of Olean.
As reported April 8, Theirman’s military funeral was held at St. Mary of the Angels with Rev. Robert L. Buchheit officiating. Burial was in St. Bonaventure Cemetery. Bearers were William Wiles, Marvin Wilcox, Edward Hollander, Kenneth Marsh, Jack O’Connell and Frank Kreamer.
Harry Truman was sworn in as President on April 12, and V-E Day was declared May 8.