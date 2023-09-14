BUFFALO — More than 80 years after his World War II bomber was shot down in Europe, the remains of a navigator from Buffalo have been identified and are being returned home.
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Thursday that U.S. Army Air Forces 2nd Lt. Albert W. Stahl, 22, killed during a bombing run over oil fields and refineries in Romania, was accounted for March 30.
The agency reported that in the summer of 1943, Stahl was assigned to the 329th Bombardment Squadron, 93d Bombardment Group, 9th Air Force. On Aug. 1, 1943, the B-24 Liberator bomber on which Stahl was the navigator was hit by enemy anti-aircraft fire and crashed during Operation Tidal Wave, the largest bombing mission of the war against key Nazi oil infrastructure at Ploiesti, north of Bucharest, Romania.
Stahl’s remains were not identified following the war. The remains that could not be identified were buried as Unknowns in the Hero Section of the Civilian and Military Cemetery of Bolovan at Ploiesti.
Following the war, the American Graves Registration Command (AGRC), the organization that searched for and recovered fallen American personnel, disinterred all American remains from the Bolovan Cemetery for identification. The AGRC was unable to identify more than 80 unknowns from Bolovan Cemetery, and those remains were permanently interred at Ardennes American Cemetery and Henri-Chapelle American Cemetery, both in Belgium.
In 2017, DPAA began exhuming unknowns believed to be associated with unaccounted-for airmen from Operation Tidal Wave losses. These remains were sent to the DPAA Laboratory at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, for examination and identification.
To identify Stahl’s remains, scientists from DPAA used dental and anthropological analysis. Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) analysis.
Stahl’s name is recorded on the Tablets of the Missing at Florence American Cemetery, an American Battle Monuments Commission site in Impruneta, Italy, along with others still missing from WWII. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.
Stahl will be buried in Kenmore in the spring of 2024.