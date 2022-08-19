Relief efforts underway for Haskell Road couple after Tuesday blaze

WESTON MILLS — The residents of a home destroyed by a fire Tuesday are receiving much-needed assistance from their community.
The home of Stanley M. Zalwsky at 1937 Haskell Road was engulfed in a blaze, resulting in a total loss of the two-story, five-bedroom house. The two residents were uninjured.
Since then, family and friends have answered the call to provide clothing, sanitary/hygiene items and monetary donations.
“Thank you to all the firefighters, volunteers and standby citizens that did what they could do to help Stan and Claudia,” read a Facebook post by Gillian Thompson, who is helping organize the effort. “Everyone did get out safe, and even Sara and Stacy’s father’s bible was recovered!”
Thompson said both residents have temporary housing.
The list of items in need includes men’s large flannel shirts; men’s size 9-10 sneakers or workboots; women’s size 6 shoes; sanitary items including large-sized Depend underwear; and hygiene items for men and women including shampoo, conditioner, deodorant and soaps.
Thompson’s post said household items will be used in the future once Zalwsky is established in a new home. She said people can reach out to her on Facebook to coordinate for pick-up.
Any items can be dropped off at 1360 Olean Portville Road in Weston Mills.
In addition to items, Thompson said they are taking collections online and at the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce for chamber gift certificates as well as Walmart and Aldis gift cards.
“Please feel free to stop into the chamber and they will be collected and given to the family,” she said. Walmart and Aldis gift cards can be dropped off or mailed to Gillian Thompson c/o Stanley Zalwsky, PO Box 201, Weston Mills, NY 14788.
“I’m home all the time if anyone would like to drop off at my house at this time and I can get it to the family,” she added.
Meanwhile, the GoFundMe page “Grandpa Stan’s House” had been organized for Zalwsky by Cheyanne Sorochman, who said Zalwsky is her boyfriend’s grandfather.
She is asking for donations to help him “get back on his feet” because his house was not just a home “but his entire life.”
“He even refurbished pallets to sell and all of those went up in flames in his back yard,” she said. “If you could please donate it would help so so much.”
As of Friday afternoon, the fundraiser had received $490 in donations.
A call reporting a working structure fire at 1937 Haskell Road was received at 3:01 p.m. Tuesday. Crews from Westons Mills, Portville, Allegany, Olean City, Town of Olean, Cuba, Bolivar, Otto Township, Limestone and Clarksville were all called to help deal with the blaze. The scene was reported clear at 8:08 p.m.
Firefighters reported that the fire rekindled around 3 a.m. Wednesday, and crews were again called to the scene for a short time.
The cause of the fire has not been released.