Relief efforts underway for Haskell Road couple after Tuesday blaze

The gutted shell of what's left of Stanley M. Zalwsky's home at 1937 Haskell Road Friday afternoon. Relief efforts for the two residents are underway by family and friends.

 Kellen M. Quigley/Olean Times Herald

WESTON MILLS — The residents of a home destroyed by a fire Tuesday are receiving much-needed assistance from their community.

The home of Stanley M. Zalwsky at 1937 Haskell Road was engulfed in a blaze, resulting in a total loss of the two-story, five-bedroom house. The two residents were uninjured.

