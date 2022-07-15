Rehearsals underway for CCLAA’s ‘Hunchback’ in August

SALAMANCA — Patrons to the Ray Evans Seneca Theater will enter a famous French cathedral in August with the Cattaraugus County Living Arts Association’s production of “The Hunchback of Notre Dame.”
The show is a stage adaptation of the Academy Award-nominated animated Disney classic based on the novel by Victor Hugo with songs by Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz and musical score by Menken.
“After recently producing shows that catered to adult audiences only, the Cattaraugus County Living Arts Association wanted to expand shows it offers so more could enjoy the productions,” said Sharon Turano, CCLAA spokeswoman.
This show is recommended for audience members 10 and older.
Turano said an all-star local cast, production team and musicians came together to put on a musical sure to entertain even more theater-goers.
The production stars Cyril Bodnar as Quasimodo, the titular hunchbacked bell ringer, and Michelle Michali as Esmeralda. Other cast members include Dwain Graham, Andrew Truman, Andrea Harris, Jimmy Carr, Brandon Milanowski, Skyler Schapp, Joe Fitz, Nicholas Youngs, Isaiah Viol, Devyn Schoe, Cameron Pratt and Mike Staley.
Rounding out the cast are Kohl Ambuske, Tristan Duhan, Emma Dwaileebe, Genecis Easton, Joe Fitz, Gretchen Henneman, Robert Martiny, Luke Papke, Barbara Pedersen, Austin Reese, Henry Schauer, Devyn Schoen, Rhayne Smith, Erica Volz, Maura Vossler, Isabella Wenslow, Allyson Youngs and Jordanne Youngs.
The production will be directed by Paul Nelson, Andrew Dutton serves as the musical director, William Steffen is the costume director, Linda Manross is producing, Ryan Wheeler is the technical director and Eric VanDruff will conduct the orchestra.
Audience members will step back in time to watch the world’s most famous bell ringer pursue his love and place in society, all set in a 15th-century cathedral.
Performances will be 7:30 p.m. Aug. 5, 6, 12 and 13 and at 2 p.m. Aug. 7 and 14 at the theater, 10 Main St. Tickets are $15 and available at showclix.com or at the door.
The CCLAA production of “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” is being produced with a special arrangement by Musical Theater International.