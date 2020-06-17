OLEAN — InTandem has geared up for the annual Rehabilitation Foundation Jackpot.
This year’s jackpot will run from June 29 until Labor Day. The winners on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays will receive $100 each. Winners on Fridays will receive $500 each. The campaign will conclude with a special drawing for $1,000 on Labor Day!
Tickets are $25 each. To purchase a ticket (or 2 or 3), simply complete the enclosed form and mail it with your check made payable to “The Rehabilitation Foundation” or call 375-4747.
Winning tickets are re-entered each week, so you may win more than once! Winners will be listed each week on our facebook page, personally contacted and mailed their winnings! Thank you in advance for your support.
Intandem fundraising is managed in Cattaraugus county through the Rehabilitation Foundation.
All proceeds benefit operations in support of people with developmental disabilities.
Starting July 3 through Sept. 4, each Friday InTandem will go live on Facebook to draw the winner of the weekly prize. The Summer Sweepstakes will include:
—July 3rd: $300 Pleasant Valley Greenhouse Giftcard + Landscaping Assistance.
—July 17th: Grilling Package with Weber Grill and Gift Card to Mak’s Meats (Cuba, NY).
—August 21st: Ellicottville Weekend Package.
—August 28th: Hungry Burrow Food Truck Home Visit.
—July 10th: Golf Packages at Bartlett, Bolivar, Pine Acres, Elkdale, and Birch Run.
—July 24th: Buffalo Bills Ticket Vouchers, Dion Dawkins Signed Cleat, and Jim Kelly Signed Book.
—July 31st: Two Kayaks with paddles and a Four Mile Brewing Gift Card.
—August 7th: $500 in Olean Shopping/Dining.
—August 14th: Cutco Cutlery Gallery Plus 6 Block Set.
—September 4th: WIN A CAR (‘06 Infiniti M M35X).
For more information, email Tyler Landries at tlandries@intandem.org.