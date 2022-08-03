SUNY Jamestown Community College’s fall classes begin Aug. 22, with the application to apply closing Aug. 15.
All JCC campus locations offer in-person student services from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Several events are still available to help incoming students feel welcome and ready to get their fall semester off to a strong start.
Advisement and registration information is available, and appointments can be scheduled online at sunyjcc.edu/advisement. Two Accepted Student Days on Aug. 10-11 remain for students who need support registering for classes. Accepted students can also register for classes on a walk-in basis from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 18-19. Students should check in at the Counseling and Career Center on these days.
All new students should plan to attend a mandatory New Student Orientation the week before classes begin. Students will gain information on available courses, JCC technologies, academic and holistic support, life as a college student, how to get involved on campus, and JCC’s COVID-19 safety and protocols.
To participate in orientation, students must have already registered for classes. Details can be found at sunyjcc.edu/orientation.