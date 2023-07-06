WELLSVILLE — RidgeWalk and Run — the colorful trot through the southern Allegany County countryside — will return again Oct. 15.
Jones Memorial Hospital, which hosts the event, announced registration is now open for walkers and runners of all ages and fitness levels to participate in one of seven events.
Participants are encouraged to join the thousands of others who have participated over the past three decades along publicly-accessible areas and private trails that are only open to the public during the RidgeWalk. Events range from a stroller-friendly 2-mile road walk to a competitive 25K run.
The cost is $30 for the Home Edition, the 2, 5, and 9-mile walks, and the 5K trail run; $35 for the 10K trail run; and $40 for the 25K Trail Run and Walk. Registration fees will increase Sept. 17.
“The success of the RidgeWalk — and the reason we are still here to celebrate 30 years — is because of our volunteers, our participants, and our sponsors,” said Jim Helms, CEO at Jones and co-chairman of the event.
More information can be found at www.Ridgewalk.com. From now until Sept. 17, discounted registration fees are available on all of the walking and running events. To register on-line, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/NY/Wellsville/Ridgewalkandrun.
All events conclude on a horse farm with festivities including music, food, and kids’ activities.
The proceeds from the RidgeWalk & Run are used to support and provide a variety of initiatives that encourage community health and wellness in a number of ways. In addition to providing free wellness screenings at events throughout the community, RidgeWalk monies have been used to purchase blood pressure machines and hydration stations at both Jones Memorial and the Wellsville YMCA, as well as more recently extending the River Walk Trail under the bridge on Route 417 so that it resumes on the other side of the highway. This improves the safety for those using the trail and expands the community’s walkability, Jones officials reported.
Area trail runners first participated in the Ridgewalk in 1993. In 2014, Jones Memorial Hospital took over the planning and hosting duties.
