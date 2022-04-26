OLEAN — Thousands of flyers are on their way to let basketball fans know that Olean is the place to be June 10-12.
The Gus Macker 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament is slated to return the second weekend in June, the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce reported, and team registration is open. Courts will be set up that week along Delaware Avenue and North Barry Street to accommodate hundreds of basketball players.
More than 3,000 registration postcards were sent this week to team captains from other tournaments across New York and Pennsylvania, and another 7,000 will be distributed to schools in Allegany, Chautauqua, McKean and Cattaraugus counties.
May 20 is the entry deadline for mailed applications, while those registering online have until May 23. The entry fee for a four-player team is $148, up $8 from 2021.
Chamber officials looked at moving to June after the 2019 Macker, as the August date interfered with high school sports seasons and local college students going back to school. The 2020 tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while the 2021 tournament was held in August due to conflicts with other Macker tournaments.
The tournament hosted 195 teams in 2021, up slightly from the pre-pandemic 2019 tournament.
“We thought it was a win-win scenario although we realize SBU/JCC students may be gone for the summer as well as some spring sports may still be competing,” said Chamber COO Meme Yanetsko.
The three-day festival begins June 10 with the annual Corporate Cup Basketball Contest and early registration. A full day of tournament play is set for June 11, with the division championships on June 12.
The tournament is open to players of all ages and experience levels who are computer-matched by age, height and experience so that all participants can be competitive.
“Gus Macker National has about 30 tournaments spread out across the states – down about 10 to 15 cities – for 2022,” Yanetsko said. “In a normal year, the Macker would be played in 35 to 45 cities. We are excited that all of our New York State ‘sister cities’ are back on the calendar in 2022.”
Experience levels range from newbies to college and semi-pro players, and ages from children to senior citizens. Divisions are matched on age and experience levels. Depending on the number of teams placed in a specific division, players and the teams they’re on will be playing for first- and second- and third trophies. Also teams that finish last in their divisions could receive “Toilet bowl” trophies.
Yanetsko noted that events like scholastic sports — state finals for baseball, softball, track and lacrosse are scheduled for the weekend — or other commitments might come up, keeping players from the tournament.
“For those student athletes that cannot forecast their high school team’s playoff longevity, we want to remind all that there is a substitution policy,” she said.
Up to two substitutions may be made per team. For more information on substitutions, call the Chamber at 372-4433.
Registration forms are available online www.macker.com. For information on the Gus Macker tournament, referees, sponsorships and volunteer opportunities, please contact the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce at 716-372-4433 or email info@oleanny.com.