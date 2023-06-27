Registration open for Aug. 3 Southern Tier Leadership Summit

ST. BONAVENTURE — Kirk Young, vice president of Student Affairs at Jamestown Community College, will be the keynote speaker at this year’s Southern Tier Leadership Summit, set for Aug. 3 at St. Bonaventure University.
The summit is sponsored by Leadership Cattaraugus, Leadership Allegany and Chautauqua Leadership Network.
This year’s summit begins with registration at 9 to 9:30 a.m. in the University Conference Center in Doyle Hall and concludes at 2:30 p.m. The 2023 theme is “Creating an Engaged and Dynamic Team.”
Young has served as vice president of Student Affairs at JCC since 2014. Before joining JCC, he worked for 10 years at Utah Valley University. Prior to his career in higher education, Young worked in sales and management in private industry where much of his work focused on employee development and engagement.
Young holds a B.A. in psychology from Utah Valley University, an M.S. in Sociology from Brigham Young University and a Ph.D. in leadership studies from Gonzaga University. He is a certified strength coach with the Gallup organization and spends some of his time consulting with individuals and teams on strengths-based performance and leadership solutions.
Young is the founder of 221b Performance Solutions, a leadership and organizational development firm that works closely with organizations to assess performance, design solutions, and implement strategies for addressing a variety of challenges.
Young lives in Lakewood with his wife, Katie, and their three children.
In addition to the keynote, the conference will feature networking activities, a panel discussion, breakout sessions and a catered lunch.
Cost is $60 for current cohorts and alumni of LC, LA and CLN and $70 for the public. Online registration is open at shop.oleanny.com.