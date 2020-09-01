OLEAN — Sign up now to get in on the Allegheny River Run Fest.
The half marathon and 10K runs set for Sept. 12 will run in Olean and Allegany, said Erica Dreher, the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce member services manager.
“When the committee met early on in the planning process, we wanted the races to be a part of Allegany and Olean,” said Erica Dreher, an avid runner. “Logistically, it made sense to start/end at the same place – saving the event in fees for transportation cars, timing system, rentals, etc.”
For the half marathon, the waves will begin at 9 a.m., 9:10 a.m., and 9:20 a.m. and head out of War Veterans Park on East State Street, down South Barry Street, then onto Henley Street. The runners will pick up the Allegheny River Valley Trail at the intersection just past South 19th Street and Henley. Coming off the trail on the campus of St. Bonaventure, the runners will travel through several streets in the village of Allegany — East Union, East Main, North Fourth, North Fifth and South Seventh. They’ll head back to East Union to get on the trail and traverse the reverse order to War Veterans Park.
Casey from the WMXO Morning Program will provide music and encouragement near the halfway point, for the 1/2 Marathon route, outside Benchmark Construction in Allegany.
For the 10K, the waves will begin at 9:30, 9:40 and 9:50 a.m. and head out on the same course, but will turn around at Gargoyle Park. Musicians from Beat City Music may provide entertainment at that area.
The fee for the 10K is $50 now until Sept. 10, with the fee $60 afterward. The half marathon fee is $70 until Sept. 10, with the fee $80 after that date. The entry fee includes a race swag bag with an official ARRF tech T-shirt, a finishing medal, and after-race food voucher and drink chips to local establishments. Participants have an option of upgrading the shirt to a quarter race zip.
To register, visit www.itsyourrace.com and search for Allegheny River Running Fest. All registrations must be completed online. Sign-in the day of the race will be at the park’s parking lot from 7 to 8:45 a.m.
Along with runners, volunteers are needed.
“This event needs 40 volunteers in positions such as sign placers, race sweepers, station members, course marshals and sundae servers,” Dreher said, noting that National Honor Society members needing community hours are welcome to join.
The posts, form 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., will be outside with some walking and standing duties. Younger students interested in volunteering should have an adult volunteering with them for safety along streets.
To volunteer, call 372-4433, or visit www.signupgenius.com and search for an event created by meme@oleanny.com.
Residents along the route are also being encouraged to cheer on the runners.