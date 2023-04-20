OLEAN — HomeCare & Hospice Foundation is preparing for its 27th annual Hospice Walk & Run on May 20 at St. Bonaventure University.
Pre-registration will begin at 9 a.m. with the race stepping off at 10 o’clock. All runners, walkers, strollers, and pets are welcome.
This event aims to raise awareness for hospice services and provide families the opportunity to honor lost loved ones.
“HomeCare & Hospice Foundation is looking forward to giving our communities a way to support hospice while also engaging in a healthy and meaningful activity,” said Melissa Sullivan, HomeCare & Hospice CEO.
Participants are encouraged to create teams and raise pledges with all proceeds benefiting HomeCare & Hospice Foundation and the services they provide throughout Allegany, Cattaraugus, Genesee and Wyoming counties.
A moment of silence will be held with the Hospice spiritual care team at the grotto by the Swan Business Center before the race begins.
To register please visit hospicewalk.givesmart.com. Cost is $30 per person or $35 for an event t-shirt.
Interested event sponsors or volunteers should contact the Olean HomeCare & Hospice office at (716) 372-2106.