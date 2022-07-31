OLEAN — Shirts are being designed, signs are being printed and the route is now complete for the DW Memorial Dice Run, a fundraising ride/drive set for Aug. 13.

Registration and first roll will take place at SUNY Jamestown Community College off the North Barry Street parking lot from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Stops on the route include the American Legion Post 530 on Shinglehouse, Pa.;Vinny’s Bar & Grill of Coudersport, Pa.; and Tack’s Inn both of Lewis Run, Pa. The rollers will head back into Olean with their last roll and turn in their cards at Angee’s Restaurant.

