OLEAN — Shirts are being designed, signs are being printed and the route is now complete for the DW Memorial Dice Run, a fundraising ride/drive set for Aug. 13.
Registration and first roll will take place at SUNY Jamestown Community College off the North Barry Street parking lot from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Stops on the route include the American Legion Post 530 on Shinglehouse, Pa.;Vinny’s Bar & Grill of Coudersport, Pa.; and Tack’s Inn both of Lewis Run, Pa. The rollers will head back into Olean with their last roll and turn in their cards at Angee’s Restaurant.
The inaugural DW Memorial Dice Run is in honor and in memory of two businessmen from the Rally in the Valley Event Committee who have passed away: Dennis Jones and Wayne Johnston. Proceeds from the run will benefit scholarships, named after the two men, for Olean High School and Archbishop Walsh Academy graduates, through the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation.
Dice run participants may include the driver and passenger(s) and the transportation can be motorcycle, car or truck. The participation fee of $20 includes koozie, food voucher and chance to roll for $2,000 in prizes.
The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce also can use volunteers for the run. All duties include counting dice and adding them up and placing on the dice run cards. Volunteers are needed at the spots in Olean as well as Shinglehouse, Coudersport and Lewis Run. Volunteers should carpool as much as possible. Call the Chamber at 372-4433 or visit online at https://bit.ly/3PoOawY to see volunteer duties.
Each dice run participant will receive a refreshment voucher that is a part of the dice run package. GOACC is looking for restaurants in and around the Olean area to redeem the voucher from the participants. The estimated 200 dice run participants would bring the refreshment voucher into the restaurants participating and the restaurants would give them $10 in items.
All participating members would be listed on the voucher. The vouchers would be good through the next week. To participate in this option is also $50 for GOACC restaurant members.
For more information on GOACC events and activities, call or email info@oleanny.com. For those interested in registering for the dice run, you can go online to shop.oleanny.com and register.