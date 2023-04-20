The two congressmen who represent the Twin Tiers region of Southwestern New York and north central Pennsylvania voted for a Republican bill that would ban transgender women and girls from taking part in athletics meant for biological females.
U.S. Rep. Nick Langworthy of the 23rd Congressional District in New York and U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, whose district includes McKean and Potter counties in Pennsylvania, voted Thursday in favor of the Protection of Women and Girls Sports Act (H.R. 734) that amends Title IX to protect women and girls from having to compete against biological males.
Passed without a single vote from a Democrat (219-203), the bill moves an issue from state legislatures to the national stage.
“Women have fought tirelessly to achieve fairness in athletics and this commonsense legislation ensures that their fight can continue progressing forward,” Langworthy said in a statement. “This bill is about recognizing science and the biological differences that will protect women and girls’ safety and the integrity of competitive athletics. The passage of this bill is an important victory for women’s rights.”
Thompson, the Centre County, Pa., Republican, said that for more than 50 years, Title IX has increased athletic opportunities for females by more than 1,000% at the high school level and 614% at the postsecondary level.
"The Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act of 2023 protects this progress and puts female athletes first," he said. "Women and girls deserve to compete on a level playing field and have their right to privacy remain intact."
The Hill reported that the Democratic-controlled Senate is unlikely to take up the measure, and President Joe Biden has said he would veto the measure.
The bill, which failed to advance during the last three Congresses, would amend Title IX, the federal civil rights law prohibiting sex-based discrimination in education, to recognize sex as that which is “based solely on a person’s reproductive biology and genetics at birth.”
It specifically calls for prohibiting recipients of federal financial assistance that operate athletic activities from allowing transgender women and girls from participating on female sports teams.
The Hill reported it would not block transgender women and girls from training or practicing with female athletic programs “so long as no female is deprived of a roster spot on a team or sport, opportunity to participate in a practice or competition, scholarship, admission to an educational institution” or other benefits.
Langworthy said Title IX revolutionized women's sports, but the Biden administration plans regulation that, when finalized, would "eliminate states’ ability to comprehensively protect women and girls from discrimination in athletics."
Biden's Education Department on Monday proposed regulations that would not prohibit transgender athlete bans in their entirety and local school districts will still be able to enact policies that limit athletic participation based on a set of sex-related eligibility criteria. The Biden administration in June proposed amending the definition of sex discrimination in Title IX to include sexual orientation and gender identity.
Langworthy said the legislation states that “sex” in the athletic context must be recognized based only on a person's reproductive biology and genetics at birth and clarifies that the bill's provisions do not prohibit schools or institutions from permitting males to practice against women's sports teams, protecting the longstanding routine of some women's athletic programs of practicing or scrimmaging against males.
At least 21 states since 2020 have enacted laws or policies that prevent transgender athletes from participating on sports teams consistent with their gender identity, and more than 40 such bills have been introduced in state legislatures across the country this year, according to the Human Rights Campaign, an LGBTQ advocacy group.
The Hill reported LGBTQ rights groups have broadly condemned the measure, which they say discriminates against transgender people. The legislation also was rejected by women’s rights organizations including the National Women’s Law Center and Women’s Sports Foundation.
“As gun violence plagues our schools, anti-equality politicians decided the most pressing priority for the House was to ban trans girls of all ages from playing on school sports teams with their friends,” said Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis., chairman of the House Equality Caucus. “These extreme politicians are trying to distract from the fact that they have no solutions for the problems facing everyday Americans, and trans kids are paying the price.”