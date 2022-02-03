Several area railroads will receive millions in aid to upgrade their freight hauling systems.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced $76.4 million on Thursday for 38 projects to renew and modernize New York’s freight rail infrastructure. The grants, which will cover the complete costs of the projects, are aimed at supporting the freight rail industry.
“The infrastructure projects funded with these grants will further fuel our economic comeback with new construction jobs, while making regional economies more competitive in the long term and enhancing the movement of commodities in an environmentally sustainable way,” said Hochul. “As New York leads the nation in its efforts to combat climate change, we will continue to prioritize funding for initiatives that promote economic growth in a responsible manner while mitigating threats to our environment.”
The Passenger and Freight Rail Assistance Program, administered by the New York State Department of Transportation, supports investments that enhance the safe movement of freight goods, improves service reliability to retain and grow manufacturing jobs, and supports economic development, especially upstate. The announcement provides funding for track and bridge rehabilitation, capacity expansion, procurement of cleaner rail equipment, and the modernization and expansion of rail infrastructure in freight yards and at seaport facilities.
Railroads in the area to receive aid include:
• $1.224 million to the Arcade & Attica Railroad Corporation toward safety and service reliability enhancements, including replacement of rail, ties, and ballast, along a two-mile section of the line.
• $932,000 to the B&H Railroad Corporation in Steuben County toward construction of a new one-mile siding off the B&H mainline to facilitate interchange with Norfolk Southern and reduce track congestion.
• $3.139 million to the Buffalo & Pittsburgh Railroad toward safety enhancements, including the deployment of technology to detect axle and signal issues, upgrades to at-grade public crossings and the installation of new ties and ballast. The B&S runs along a north-south route through Cattaraugus County, connecting with the Western New York and Pennsylvania Railroad at East Salamanca.
• $1.704 million to the Erie County Industrial Development Agency toward safety enhancements and the class upgrade of the Buffalo Southern Railroad, including restoration of five bridges and the rehabilitation of seven miles of track.
• $1.617 million to the Erie County Industrial Development Agency toward safety and service reliability enhancements for the Depew Lancaster & Western Railroad Company, including track rehabilitation and removal of an obsolete bridge.
• $3.08 million to the South Buffalo Railway Company toward safety and service reliability enhancements, including construction of additional track capacity and the elimination of existing clearance restrictions.