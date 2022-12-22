BUFFALO — State Attorney General Letitia James's office has reached a civil settlement with Dr. David B. DiMarco and his companies D.B. DiMarco, M.D., P.C. and DiMarco Vein Centers LLC involving more than 1,000 Medicaid claims that investigators alleged were overpaid.

Under the agreement, DiMarco will pay $2.14 million to Medicaid and withdraw from the state Medicaid program. DiMarco owns D.B. DiMarco and DiMarco Vein Centers, medical practices with locations in Lakewood, Olean, and Ellicottville, as well as Warren, Pa.

 

