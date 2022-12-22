BUFFALO — State Attorney General Letitia James's office has reached a civil settlement with Dr. David B. DiMarco and his companies D.B. DiMarco, M.D., P.C. and DiMarco Vein Centers LLC involving more than 1,000 Medicaid claims that investigators alleged were overpaid.
Under the agreement, DiMarco will pay $2.14 million to Medicaid and withdraw from the state Medicaid program. DiMarco owns D.B. DiMarco and DiMarco Vein Centers, medical practices with locations in Lakewood, Olean, and Ellicottville, as well as Warren, Pa.
“When providers scam Medicaid, they take resources and medical care away from New Yorkers in need,” James said in a press statement. “My office investigated Dr. DiMarco’s illegal billing practices, and now we are returning more than $2 million in critical funding to the Medicaid program. My office will continue to hold Medicaid providers accountable to ensure we protect the integrity of this critical program.”
According to investigators, DiMarco submitted more than 1,000 claims between March 2015 and October 2021 for procedures to Medicaid without sufficient documentation to show what procedures were actually performed or why the procedures were medically necessary. Under Medicaid rules, claims are required to provide such information in order to limit overpayments of reimbursement.
The investigation was initiated by data scientists at the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, with the investigation and settlement led by the MFCU Buffalo Regional Office.