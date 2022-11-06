Regional attorney Attea appointed to CCB board

Cattaraugus Community Bank is pleased to announce the appointment of Brian Attea, a lifelong Western New York resident and managing partner of Attea & Attea, P.C., to its Board of Directors.

 Photo provided

LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus Community Bank has announced the appointment of attorney Brian F. Attea to its board of directors. Attea’s term officially began in August.

“Having practiced law for more than 30 years, and with many personal and professional contacts throughout the Southern Tier, I’ve always admired CCB’s role in the communities it serves,” said Attea, the managing partner of Attea & Attea, P.C. in Hamburg. “For local businesses and individuals, it is a name that customers have come to trust. The strong sense of community and the culture of caring that CCB has maintained with its customers is very consistent with the philosophies we have embraced in building our law practice.”

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social