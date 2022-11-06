LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus Community Bank has announced the appointment of attorney Brian F. Attea to its board of directors. Attea’s term officially began in August.
“Having practiced law for more than 30 years, and with many personal and professional contacts throughout the Southern Tier, I’ve always admired CCB’s role in the communities it serves,” said Attea, the managing partner of Attea & Attea, P.C. in Hamburg. “For local businesses and individuals, it is a name that customers have come to trust. The strong sense of community and the culture of caring that CCB has maintained with its customers is very consistent with the philosophies we have embraced in building our law practice.”
CCB was established in 1902 as a locally owned community bank and today has seven branches throughout Cattaraugus, Chautauqua and Erie counties.
Attea specializes in transactional law, providing representation for clients in the purchases or sales of commercial real estate property and businesses, including residential and commercial real estate development projects, stock/asset purchases or sales, and the formation and representation of legal entities.
He is admitted to practice in all courts of New York state and the United States District Court for the Western District of New York, the United States Bankruptcy Court and all courts in the Peacemakers’ Court for the Seneca Nation of Indians.
“Brian is no stranger to CCB as he and his firm have done work for the bank over the years,” said Mike Wimer, President & CEO. “The CCB Board of Directors and leadership team are very excited not only about the considerable knowledge and expertise he brings to the bank, but also his wealth of relationships and connections across our branch network as well as throughout the Southtowns and beyond.”
Attea serves as attorney for the Town of Concord and as deputy town prosecutor for Concord and Colden. He previously served as the village prosecutor for the Village of Hamburg and deputy town attorney for the Town of Hamburg.
“While I still have a lot of learning to do as a new board member, I have been so impressed with the people who work for CCB and help create its culture of caring,” Attea said of his first few months on the Board. “That culture starts with the respect and support they all show one another internally, and in doing so, it makes it much easier to understand how that same culture carries over and sincerely shines through to CCB’s customers.”
In addition to CCB’s board, Attea is on the Board of Directors for ARC Erie County (formerly Heritage Centers); the Board of Trustees for Trocaire College; and the chair of the board for his high school alma mater, St. Francis. He also is a director for the Hamburg Development Corporation and serves on the board for JP’s Foundation, Inc.
Attea earned his bachelor’s in Journalism/Mass Communication from St. Bonaventure University and his Juris Doctor from the University of Akron School of Law.
