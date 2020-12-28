LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County lawmakers earlier this month approved a plan to refinance about $8 million in bonds next year to save more than $1.2 million over the next decade.
County Treasurer Joseph G. Keller made the recommendation earlier this month after consulting with the county’s financial advisors.
There were two bond issues on which the county still owes about $8 million, Keller said. The biggest was a 2011 issue to finance construction of the Pines Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Machias at 4%.
That 2011 bond plus a smaller 2012 bond issue will be packaged along with the bond for the county’s 2021 capital program — mostly roads and resold at current market rate, an estimated .9%, a savings of more than 3%.
“It will save $1,211,000 in interest over 10 years,” Keller said. “It’s a big win.”
Keller said that by packaging the 2011 and 2012 bonds with the new bonds the county is looking to sell in May or June, the county will save about $80,000 in legal and other fees as well.
“We’ve done this quite a few times over the years,” Keller said of the refinancing. It’s not a hard decision when the bond market is at such a low rate, he added.
The county’s debt often includes a “call” date when the County Legislature can vote to buy its outstanding debt on a bond and refinance at a lower rate.
“We check with our fiscal advisors to see if it is worthwhile,” Keller said. This will result in a lower payment on that debt.
County Legislator Andrew Burr, R-Gowanda, the Finance Committee chairman called the refinancing of the debt “a major windfall to taxpayers” and told Keller he’d done a fantastic job.”