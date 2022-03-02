U.S. Rep. Tom Reed said Tuesday he just wants President Joe Biden to keep his campaign pledge to unite the country and the State of the Union address was the place to start.
“On the campaign trail, President Biden promised to unite the country and bring us together,” Reed told reporters on a press call Tuesday afternoon — before the president’s speech that night. “Since he took office, he has done just the opposite, pandering to the extreme left.”
Reed said he hoped Biden would renew his promise to unify.
“We need a leader willing to listen, work with both sides and find real solutions to the problems we face as a nation,”
Reed said he has been a voice on the right standing up to extreme factions of the Republican Party and hoped the president would do the same with the Democratic Party.
He said the president needs to acknowledge that there’s no greater domestic problem bigger than inflation and the country needs policies “to take care of supply chain issues” and end the easy money that has pumped trillions into the economy, creating inflation.
To combat higher energy prices and supply issues brought on by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Reed said the U.S. needs to unleash its energy resources.
“We have turned our back against oil and natural gas,” the congressman said. “It’s asinine.”
Reed said he hoped there was a “vision” about how to bridge the oil and gas economy to renewable energy, but he’s afraid the Democratic leadership can’t stand up to the extremists in the party. He said a realistic transition from fossil fuels being the dominant energy source is going to take decades to achieve.
Regarding Russia’s increasingly brutal invasion of Ukraine, Reed said “it’s very disconcerting” that Russian President Vladimir Putin has put his nuclear forces on heightened alert. “It’s very dangerous and should not occur from a world leader.”
Nevertheless, the congressman said after speaking with a top administration official he is “very confident that what we are hearing from Putin is rhetoric. We are in a very safe and secure position in terms of the (Russian) nuclear threat. It is the rhetoric of a very dangerous man.”
Reed said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was “inspiring,” and was “putting his people first. When you are fighting for your homeland, fighting for your country, you inspire a nation and the world.”