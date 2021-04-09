Cattaraugus County political leaders acknowledge Rep. Tom Reed’s loss of clout in the wake of his recent admission of sexual misconduct in 2017 and taking himself out of running for state or federal office in 2022.
Reed’s diminished stature took another hit Wednesday as the Problem Solver’s Caucus announced Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania would replace Reed as co-chairman of the 58-member caucus.
Reed co-founded the caucus with Democratic Rep. Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey.
Neither Cattaraugus County Republican Party Chairman Robert C. Keis Sr. nor his Democratic counterpart Frank Puglisi are calling for Reed to resign as a result of allegations from Nicholette Davis, a former lobbyist now serving as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army.
In a Washington Post story last month, Davis accused Reed of unhooking her bra through her blouse as he was seated beside her in a Minneapolis bar after an earlier ice fishing fundraiser. She said Reed also placed his hand in her thigh before an acquaintance escorted the Corning congressman out of the bar.
Two days after the news story appeared in the Washington Post, Reed issued a statement apologizing for his behavior and acknowledging a problem with alcohol, which he continues to address.
Reed also took himself out of running for re-election to the 23rd Congressional District seat he’s held since 2010 and said he would not seek the Republican nomination for governor. He had spent much of the past two years heightening his criticism of Gov. Andrew Cuomo — as Reed weighed a possible run to challenge the governor.
Reed’s criticism included the state nursing home scandal over COVID-19 deaths and sexual harassment accusations against the governor — both issues over which the congressman called for Cuomo’s resignation.
Now Reed is quiet. He has suspended his weekly media calls for now and has not made any public statements or appearances since he announced he would serve out his term and retire to private life.
Puglisi noted Reed voted against the American Recovery Act along with all other Republicans.
“I haven’t heard anything directly from Tom,” Keis said on Thursday. “He was going to be in Albany on the 19th with others interested in running for governor. It looks like that won’t happen now.”
Keis added that Reed “is going to stay until the end of his term and won’t be running again.”
A former Trump administration official, Michael Caputo, who was a Health and Human Services deputy secretary, said last month he planned to file a complaint with the House Ethics Committee over Reed’s conduct involving Davis.
Keis said Reed’s decision not to seek re-election complicates efforts to retain the 23rd Congressional District’s present configuration.
With New York losing one or two House seats, a congressional district with no incumbent seeking re-election will be a tempting target for the state’s Redistricting Commission, Keis said. He sees Southern Tier counties being picked off to add population to districts to the north with incumbent congressmen like Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, and Republican Rep. Chris Jacobs, whose district stretches from Erie County to the outskirts of Rochester.
The leaders of both major political parties in the county do not expect Reed to resign his seat and allow the governor to call a special election of candidates appointed by Republican and Democratic leaders in the 11-county 23rd Congressional District.
“I’m sure (Reed) will continue to fight for the district,” Keis said. Being in the minority party reduces his influence significantly.
Adding the possibility of a House Ethics Committee investigation to Reed’s loss of the co-chair’s seat on the Problem Solvers Caucus doesn’t help, either, Keis noted.
“I’m sticking with Tom,” Keis said when asked whether Reed should resign.
Keis said he’s thought of promoting the Republican-heavy Southern Tier as a way of keeping GOP voters out of neighboring Democratic districts.
Keis is also promoting a Republican who is well-known in the western end of the congressional district — former state Sen. Catharine M. Young of Olean — to run for a Southern Tier district, whatever it might look like.
Young resigned from her 57th Senate District seat in early 2019 and was appointed executive director of the New York State Center of Excellence for Food and Agriculture at Cornell’s Agritech Center in Geneva. She served 14 years in the Senate and six years in the Assembly.
Keis said he has discussed with Young the prospect of her becoming a candidate for Congress: “I’m trying to get Cathy to run for that seat.”
Asked whether she is interested, Young emailed a statement to the Olean Times Herald.
”In the past few weeks, I have heard from many well-respected leaders from throughout the 23rd Congressional District and we have discussed our shared belief that our region needs a strong, experienced voice who will fight for Upstate New York and our values in Washington,” the email stated.
”Many of the people I served have reached out to urge me to run. Politically speaking, the 2022 midterm elections are a lifetime away and, right now, I’m focused on my work at Cornell University to help build our local agribusiness economy and create jobs for local families,” she concluded.
Keis called Young “an obvious candidate,” saying, “She’s very well-known across her former Senate district in Cattaraugus, Allegany, Chautauqua and Livingston counties. ... She knows campaigning as well as anyone I know.”
Keis has shared his belief that Young would make an excellent congressional candidate with some of his counterparts in the other 10 counties in the district.
“I don’t think anyone around here could beat her” in a GOP primary, he said. “The problem is we don’t know what the district is going to look like. No matter what district she’s in, I’m going to encourage her to run for Congress.”
For his part, Puglisi, the Democratic chairman, thinks there should be an investigation into the charges made against Reed as well as the sexual harassment claims against Cuomo.
“The victims need to be heard,” he said. “All of these people need to be heard and their claims proven true or false.”
Even if Reed were to resign, there’s no guarantee that Cuomo would call a special election and the district could be left without a representative in Congress for 18 months, Puglisi pointed out. “We could be without a congressman for a year and a half.”
The question is “whether Reed is able to represent us and get things done,” Puglisi said. “I don’t know. After the investigation, it may be the best thing for him to do is to step down.”
Puglisi said the 23rd Congressional District “is likely to get chopped up and parsed out” in the upcoming redistricting based on the 2020 census. “My guess is (New York) will lose one or two seats. We probably won’t know until the end of the year. That complicates things.”
Puglisi acknowledged Young would be a formidable candidate, based on her being well-known in the four counties of the 57th State Senate District.
Potential candidates don’t know what the new districts will look like, which makes it hard to plan a congressional primary and raise contributions for a campaign, he added.
“It means we might get sucked into Rep. Chris Jacobs 27th Congressional District to the north,” he said. “There are going to be safe districts for both parties.”
A district with no incumbent is not safe.
“Everything is on the table at the moment,” Puglisi said.
Meanwhile, he said it is Reed’s responsibility to “talk to the press and everybody and explain everything.” Reed’s press statement admitting his behavior and apologizing to Davis does not let him off the hook. “There needs to be an investigation.”
Another Democrat who thinks Reed took the easy way out with his written apology to Davis is Tracy Mitrano of Penn Yan, who was Reed’s opponent in the last two elections in the 23rd District.
In an opinion piece in Thursday’s edition of The Buffalo News, Mitrano wrote, in his apology, “Reed takes the attention away from the victim herself and buries culpability behind a self-pitying mask.”
Mitrano called Reed’s apology “a pre-emptive strike against further investigation. People in the 23rd deserve the unvarnished truth about their congressman. They should demand the House Ethics Committee open a case.”