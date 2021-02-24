U.S. Rep. Tom Reed said Wednesday he won’t support President Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan the House expects to vote on Friday.
The Corning Republican, who earlier endorsed a $160 billion plan that focused on boosting COVID-19 vaccine efforts, said he was disappointed Democrats hadn’t asked for help in trying to improve the bill.
“I am not going to be supporting the $1.9 trillion plan,” Reed told reporters during his weekly conference call, criticizing the partisan approach Democrats were taking on the reconciliation bill that will only require 50 plus one votes to pass in the Senate.
The Democrats’ approach, coupled with a refusal to talk about improvements or to target the aid, meant he couldn’t support the bill, Reed said.
“If it is changed significantly … if we can tweak it (in the Senate) I will be open” to supporting it, he said. “I wish they would have taken us up on efforts to help on this bill.”
Reed said the Senate parliamentarian will rule on whether the $15 per hour minimum wage can be part of a reconciliation bill.
The Democratic bill is not expected to draw any Republican votes in the House. If the $15 minimum wage is included in the Senate version, Democrats may need a Republican vote to pass the bill.
Reed’s Problem Solvers Caucus favors a gradual and region-based solution to the minimum wage issue, he said. The Congressional Budget Office has warned the hike to $15 could cost 1.4 million jobs.
Reed also commented on the latest efforts to deal with the loss of 530 manufacturing jobs when the Siemens Energy manufacturing plant in Olean closes in 18 months. About 100 employees will be transferred to Siemens’ Painted Post plant.
Last week, Reed held a meeting at the Cattaraugus County Campus of Jamestown Community College, where employers throughout the region pegged their skilled employment needs at between 400 and 500 over the next 18 months.
“I was pleased with the participation at the meeting,” Reed said. Both local and regional employers responded to the invitation with their future needs. Cutco Cutlery, for example, is looking at hiring up to 150 employees in the 18 months.
“My top priority is to make sure those people have an opportunity to continue to have a job and support their families,” Reed said.
What about the future of the 88-acre site and some very large and specialized manufacturing spaces?
Reed replied that Siemens Energy’s USA CEO Steve Conner is “very concerned about the site.” Its uniqueness could make it “more attractive for a joint venture to utilize the very specific equipment so it does not become mothballed.”
Another central issue of Reed’s weekly media call was the state Department of Health’s decision last week not to locate a mass COVID-19 vaccination site in Chautauqua County. The federal government looked to the county as an underserved area.
Reed and others raised the issue in the media, which may have caused the state to backpedal. Reed said Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office said Tuesday night a mass vaccination site would be set up in Chautauqua County as soon as sufficient vaccine supplies were available.
Reed said the pushback from the political motivation not to seek the federal mass vaccination clinic in Chautauqua County, which was reported Tuesday by NBC News, led to the clinic being re-established. No date has been set for its startup.
Reed said he had no idea why the Cuomo administration fought the Chautauqua County site, but hinted it was politically motivated.
“I’m glad we called him out,” Reed said. “We stood up to the bully.”
The congressman has been at the forefront of federal and state elected officials tying the governor to the deaths of nursing home residents. He has also announced his interest to run for governor in 2022.
The state Attorney General’s Office issued a report earlier this month that indicated nursing home deaths had been underreported by as much as 50%.
Reed is also pushing the House Ways and Means Committee to investigate what he called Cuomo’s nursing home coverup, saying the governor’s initial March 25 order directing recovering COVID-19 patients back to nursing homes who were equipped to handle them led to their deaths.
The state Health Department said that nursing home residents who died in hospitals were not counted as nursing home deaths for fear of a double count. In addition, the state has said most COVID-19 infections in nursing homes came from staff and visitors, not returning residents who had been treated for COVID-19.
Reed said he is pushing for investigations to “make sure they never do this again.”
The congressman continued to say the attorney general’s report was “just the tip of the iceberg.”
News reports that a former aide to Cuomo, who previously accused him of sexual harassment, alleged Wednesday that the governor once kissed her on the lips without consent and acted inappropriately toward her broke during or after Reed’s conference call and the congressman did not address the issue.
Reed had not commented on the matter as of Wednesday night.