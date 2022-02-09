U.S. Rep. Tom Reed said Wednesday he stands with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell when it comes to the Republican National Committee censuring the two Republicans on the House Jan. 6 Committee.
Over the weekend, the RNC voted to censure Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois for their roles in the Jan. 6 Committee and called the Capitol insurrection “legitimate political discourse,” ignoring the rioters sent by President Donald Trump to stop the certification of the presidential election.
“I join with Mitch McConnell,” Reed, R-Corning, told reporters on a telephone conference call — he quietly resumed his weekly calls earlier this year. “Jan. 6 was a dark day. I support getting to the bottom of what happened on Jan. 6.”
He said he disagreed with the RNC that the storming of the Capitol by Trump loyalists is not “politically legitimate discourse that should not be sanctioned. I disagree with that. I hope that Republicans accept that Jan. 6 occurred.”
On the issue of Gov. Kathy Hochul lifting the state’s mask mandate — except in schools and other select locations — Reed called it “good news. I take it as a positive sign. The mask mandate should go away and I support that.”
Reed said it appears we “are going to have to live with the virus. The omicron surge was devastating.” Future COVID-19 restrictions should be “based on data,” Reed added.
The congressman also expressed support for a bipartisan postal reform package he said would “go a long way toward stabilizing the Postal Service,” and for efforts to stop members of Congress from trading stock while in office.
Banning stock trade by members of a congressman’s family would be different, Reed said. He called it “a 30-second soundbite” solution to the problem.
Reed called for more transparency on stock purchases and sales by members of Congress.