U.S. Rep. Tom Reed says he will vote for presidential electors today, unlike dozens of his House Republican colleagues who have pledged try to overturn the election.
Speaking during his weekly call with reporters on Tuesday, Reed said despite his longtime support of President Trump, “My commitment to the U.S. Constitution is what guides me at its core in every decision I make.”
Reed, a co-chairman of the bipartisan House Problem Solvers Caucus, said he spoke to the Republican Conference earlier Tuesday, telling them: “I will not be objecting to the state electors tomorrow based on my commitment of the U.S. Constitution.”
The Problem Solvers Caucus met later to discuss today’s vote. Reed said there are some members of the Problem Solvers Caucus who have pledged to vote against the state electors in four to six states won by President-elect Joe Biden.
At a teletown hall Monday with constituents, there was a very passionate group of those on the call who appeared to be convinced that the president is a victim of voter fraud and actually won the election, the congressman said.
“They strongly advocate for me to object to the electors,” Reed said. They wanted him to do everything in his power to see that Trump was sworn in for a second term on Jan. 20. “I reiterated my support for President Trump. I was one of first eight (in Congress) to endorse him.”
However, he said the constitution calls for the election of president to be done at the state level.
“Our role in Congress is to respect the electors sent to us by the respective states,” he said.
Reed expected some Problem Solvers Caucus members to speak on the House floor against accepting the electors, but declined to say whether he would speak out against the efforts.
Asked what he thought about Trump’s phone call to the Georgia secretary of state on Saturday asking him to “find” more than 11,000 votes to overturn that state’s presidential vote, Reed said people can draw their own conclusions.
“I understand the president is very frustrated with the outcome, but President Biden will come into office” Jan. 20, Reed said.
Reed was asked whether Republican objectors were doing anything that can be considered sedition? Questioning the motives of members “fans the flames of division that are out there,” he replied.
“They are listening to their constituents who are inflamed and passionate about their conclusion the election was stolen,” Reed said. He declined to attack their motive.
Reed said he will extend a hand to the millions of voters who believe the election was stolen. “I recognize their frustration.” Republicans, he said, “should strive to win the hearts and minds of the voters who did vote for President Trump.”
The Republican message going forward should be the one President Ronald Reagan used, that “empowers people to succeed on their own merit” and “government does not control one’s life in America.’
Reed said he planned “to continue to fight for my Republican ideology,” and at one point spoke of “a new Republican Party.”
Reed told reporters he sees an agenda where both sides can agree that would include an infrastructure plan that could be part of a future coronavirus stimulus package. Police reform is another likely area where an agreement can be reached.
Reed said he hopes the Problem Solvers Caucus, which will announce additions to its current 50-member roster later this week, can continue to help influence legislation along with its Senate partners.
Reed would also like to see the House leadership let the debate among members play out. “It’s incumbent on leadership to set the tone,” he said.
Democrats have a narrow majority and can’t afford many defections, and Republicans are similarly divided.
Reed said he envisions “a new Republican Party, one that’s willing to take on issues and go to places we are uncomfortable. We would take on climate change with innovation, not government directive. We favor limited representative government to keep us safe, that stands for law and order and that does it with compassion.”