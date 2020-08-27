CORNING — Rep. Tom Reed said Thursday he welcomes the Department of Justice requesting information on New York’s nursing home fatalities and the possibility it may further investigate the state’s nursing home policies.
“We welcome the Department of Justice’s initial foray into the issue of Gov. (Andrew) Cuomo’s disastrous nursing home orders and the state’s refusal to share any nursing home fatality data,” Reed said in a press release. “We, along with lawmakers at the federal and state level, members of the media and public health experts, have all been calling for an independent investigation into the state’s horrific errors for months.”
The Justice Department’s request identified New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Michigan as states which “required nursing homes to admit COVID-19 patients to their vulnerable populations, often without adequate testing.” At least 12 other states issued similar orders, with governors contending they were following guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Civil Rights Division of the Justice Department will review the records as it determines whether to initiate investigations under the federal Civil Rights of Institutionalized Persons Act, which the agency said protects the civil rights of persons in state-run nursing homes.
The controversial March 25 order issued by Cuomo, which was later rescinded, required that “no resident shall be denied re-admission or admission to (a nursing home) solely based on a confirmed or suspected diagnosis of COVID-19. [Nursing homes] are prohibited from requiring a hospitalized resident who is determined medically stable to be tested for COVID-19 prior to admission or readmission.”
Cuomo has characterized the calls for an independent investigation of the state’s nursing home crisis as “political.” He also has cited a report compiled by the state Health Department that determined the spread of COVID-19 in nursing homes was largely due to infected staff members bringing it there, not residents who were being returned from hospitals while still positive for the virus.
The governor’s administration has also noted that the state directed that any nursing home facilities that could not safely handle those patients should not have that person resume residency while positive for the virus. Still, critics have said the order resulted in nursing home residents spreading the virus to other residents, including on wings where multiple people were subsequently infected.
But Reed, who has joined fellow Republicans in the State Legislature in strongly criticizing Cuomo over the issue, says Cuomo and the Department of Health have “refused to end the charade and own up to their mistakes.”
He called the DOJ move an “important first step” that could help New Yorkers who lost a parent or grandparent “receive the accountability and transparency they deserve.”