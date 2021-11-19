Earlier this month, Rep. Tom Reed was subjected to partisan anger and even threats after he joined a handful of House Republicans to vote for the Democrats’ $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.
On Friday Reed, the Corning congressman who will not seek re-election in 2022, voted against President Joe Biden’s roughly $1.7 trillion social and environmental spending bill, which passed 220 to 213 with support from all but one Democrat and no Republicans.
“I have always been adamantly opposed to the so-called ‘Build Back Better’ bill,” Reed said in a statement. “This reckless spending bill is a socialist wish list that will crush American families, workers and small businesses.”
Reed explained his vote for the infrastructure bill earlier this month by saying it provides “historic levels” of funding for New York infrastructure for high-speed broadband internet service expansion. But the price tag on Build Back Better is too high, he believes.
Reed said the nation must work together to solve the problems it faces, “but instead the extremists in the Democrat party made no attempt to find common ground and reach across the aisle” on their latest $1 trillion-plus package. “The American people, who will suffer the consequences of this bill, deserve better from Washington.”
Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, lauded passage of the latest House bill, saying it will support New York state investments in education, workforce, childcare, healthcare and climate programs.
“By investing in domestic manufacturing and clean energy, New York and America will be more competitive as we recover from the economic trials caused by the pandemic and transition to a greener economy,” she said in a statement.
Hochul said House Democrats passed a fiscally responsible bill without asking anyone earning less than $400,000 a year to pay more in federal taxes.
“Our families have been waiting for a lifeline, and I applaud (House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.) and the Democratic New York congressional delegation for delivering on this landmark legislation,” the governor said.
The two Republican congressmen who represent Pennsylvania’s central Northern Tier said Build Back Better passes a heavy debt burden down to future generations.
Both Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Centre County, whose district includes McKean and Cameron counties, and Rep. Fred Keller, R-Snyder County, whose district includes Potter County, voted against the bill.
“House Democrats unabashedly just put America and our future generations on the hook for trillions of dollars in new spending,” Thompson said in a statement, adding the country is facing skyrocketing inflation and shortages of goods and services.
“The last thing families need are more challenges this holiday season, yet this tax-and-spend monstrosity adds to the national debt while raising taxes on middle class families and small businesses,” he said.
Keller said Biden and Democrats falsely claim that their “reckless spending” is paid for, but he insists it’s not.
“This bill would add $367 billion to our deficit over the next 10 years,” he said in a statement. “That means that every American family will be paying for it in the form of higher taxes, skyrocketing energy costs and inflated prices for everything from groceries to health care.
“Long after we’re gone, our children and grandchildren will still be paying for this outrageous spending,” Keller, who made an appearance Friday morning on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends,” said. “This bill is shameful, and it will do far more harm than good.”
The far-reaching bill includes sweeping changes in taxation, health care, energy, climate change, family services, education and housing. The Associated Press reported that Biden and the Democrats are keen to achieve their goals while controlling the White House and Congress, a grip that could end after next year’s midterm elections.
Biden hailed the vote as “another giant step forward” for the country. AP reported he called out as he left a military hospital where he’d undergone a colonoscopy and physical: “Great physical and a great House of Representatives vote.”
While House Democrats set aside differences of the scope of the Build Back Better bill — far-left progressives have been furious at how much the package has been pared down to make it more palatable for moderates — the bill faces a far more uncertain future in the Senate.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., have stood as foils to the original spending levels in Build Back Better, and they could seek further reductions as the bill makes its way through the Senate process. AP also reported that the chamber’s strict rules seem certain to force significant changes, prompting fresh disputes between party centrists and progressives that will likely take weeks to resolve.