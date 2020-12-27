U.S. Rep. Tom Reed on Sunday said he supports President Donald Trump's wish for increased stimulus checks for Americans as part of a COVID-19 relief package.
"The American people are hurting," Reed, R-Corning, said. "Economic stagnation and lockdowns have left many in difficult financial situations."
Reed said he communicated to Trump his support for the president's call to increase the total size of stimulus checks to $2,000 per individual — and the congressman said he would vote in favor of the CASH Act.
"It is only fair that we act decisively now to deliver the comprehensive relief individuals desperately need,” Reed said.
Over the holiday weekend, Reed joined Republican and Democratic lawmakers alike in urging Trump to sign the end-of-year COVID relief and spending bill as millions lost unemployment aid and the government lurched toward a mid-pandemic shutdown.
Reed and his House Problem Solvers Caucus co-chair, Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., joined with several U.S. senators in asking the president, vacationing in Florida, to sign the bill "to show your support for the American people who are in need of emergency lifelines like food, shelter, unemployment benefits and small business relief during these challenging times.”
The senators signing on to the joint statement over the holiday weekend were Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., Susan Collins, R-Maine, Bill Cassidy, R-La., Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, Angus King, I-Maine, Mitt Romney, R-Utah, Maggie Hassan, D-N.H. and Dick Durbin, D-Ill.
If Trump refuses to sign, the group urged him to veto the bill immediately.
“You’ve made your position clear and rejecting it quickly will allow those in favor to act before it is too late,” they stated. “Never before in your personal, professional, or political life have you been characterized as a man of inaction. Now is not the time to sit idly by — please do the right thing and sign or veto this bill immediately.”
Trump surprised members of both parties and upended months of negotiations when he demanded last week that the package — already passed the House and Senate by large margins and believed to have Trump’s support — be revised to include larger COVID relief checks and scaled-back spending.
If the president holds off, the federal government will run out of money at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.
Aside from unemployment benefits and relief payments to families, money for vaccine distribution, businesses, cash-starved public transit systems and more is on the line. Protections against evictions also hang in the balance.
The Associated Press reported Sunday that Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., called Trump’s stance — as he golfed in Florida — “cruel” while “so many people are hurting.”
Republican Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania said he understood that Trump “wants to be remembered for advocating for big checks, but the danger is he’ll be remembered for chaos and misery and erratic behavior if he allows this to expire.”
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican who’s criticized Trump’s pandemic response and his efforts to undo the election results, said, “I just gave up guessing what he might do next.”
Democrats said last week they would call House lawmakers back to Washington for a vote Monday on Trump’s proposal to send out $2,000 relief checks, instead of the $600 approved by Congress. But the idea is likely to die in the Republican-controlled Senate, as it did among Republicans in the House during a rare Christmas Eve session.
AP reported Democrats were also considering a vote Monday on a stop-gap measure aimed at keeping the government running until President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated Jan. 20.
Washington has been reeling since Trump turned on the deal, without warning, after it had won sweeping approval in both houses of Congress and after the White House had assured Republican leaders that Trump would support it.
Instead, he assailed the bill’s plan to provide $600 COVID relief checks to most Americans — insisting it should be $2,000, and took issue with spending included in an attached $1.4 trillion government funding bill to keep the federal government operating through September.
AP reported the foot-dragging has already had consequences, as two federal programs providing unemployment aid expired Saturday.
Lauren Bauer of the Brookings Institution had calculated that at least 11 million people would lose aid immediately as a result of Trump’s failure to sign the legislation; millions more would exhaust other unemployment benefits within weeks.
How and when people are affected by the lapse depends on the state they live in, the program they are relying on and when they applied for benefits.
In some states, people on regular unemployment insurance will continue to receive payments under a program that extends benefits when the jobless rate surpassed a certain threshold, said Andrew Stettner, an unemployment insurance expert and senior fellow at the Century Foundation think tank.
About 9.5 million people, however, had been relying on the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program that expired altogether Saturday. That program made unemployment insurance available to freelancers, gig workers and others normally not eligible. After receiving their last checks, those recipients will not be able to file for more aid, Stettner said.