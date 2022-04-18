A recent bipartisan congressional trip to several European countries helped bring into focus for Rep. Tom Reed the meaning behind Russian’s invasion of Ukraine.
During the group’s visit to Poland, they stood on the border with Ukraine and watched an endless line of refugees walking away from war toward safety in Poland, Reed told reporters during a weekly press call Monday.
Reed, R-Corning, who is serving his sixth and final term in Congress, said he sees Ukraine as a proxy war between Russia-China alliance and Western democracies.
Reed is afraid Russia will shut off oil and natural gas supplies to Europe if the war lingers on until winter. Shutting down those pipelines to Europe could trigger “a genocide type of event” over and above ewhat is happening in Ukraine today, he added.
Reed said he was glad to see President Biden’s decision to open up more federal lands to energy exploration and production.
The bipartisan trip was led by Rep. Steny Hoyer, the House majority leader; Rep. Fred Upton and Sen. Roy Blunt.
Reed said the likelihood that Ukrainian farmers could not harvest or export their crops is not good news because the country is the breadbasket of Europe. It will likely push up the cost of grains worldwide, adding to inflation.
The congressman said U.S. farmers will need to step up production where they can to help meet what will likely be worldwide shortages of wheat. Reed said one 23rd Congressional District that produces buckwheat — a niche — product in Ukraine — is being asked to increase production, for example. “We need to make sure we protect our food resources.”
“We need to stand with the people of Ukraine and to protect refugees” from the “horrors of war Putin has unleashed on the Ukrainian people,” Reed told reporters. NATO allies also need to know they can depend on the U.S., he added.
The group of U.S. lawmakers met with the chancellor of Germany and the German economic and foreign ministers, and high government officials in Denmark and Poland and Greenland. The Polish prime minister and foreign minister were in Kyiv at the time of the group’s visit.
They did visit members of the 82 Airborne who were part of the U.S. military forces brought into NATO countries in the runup to the Russian invasion.
Asked what he saw at the Poland/Ukraine border, Red replied that he saw “human beings, refugees who were suffering. They were walking 50-60 miles to Poland. The Polish people have been amazing to these refugees. was a picture of war. It was a bone chilling, tingling on my spine to see the humanity of war represented by those refugees walking across the border. It reminds you of how precious democracy is.”
The Southern Tier Republican said the U.S. should not consider taking anything off the table — including establishing a no-fly zone — as a last resort. He is not now advocating a NATO no-fly-zone.
Reed said he supports the latest $800 billion in military shipments to Ukraine. It includes tanks, artillery, anti-ship and surface to air systems.
Reed said he fears the war will linger on for some time as part of the proxy war. “This is why the battle for Ukraine is important to day-to-day Americans.”