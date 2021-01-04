WASHINGTON — U.S. Reps. Tom Reed and Josh Gottheimer said Monday that the 117th Congress include the continuation of the Problem Solvers Caucus’ consensus calendar and new rules to allow members to demonstrate support for Senate-passed legislation.
Reed, R-Corning, a co-chair of the bipartisan caucus, said that while there are broader disagreements regarding the rules for the Congress, he was encouraged that the caucus was able to influence proceedings.
“We will continue to advocate for additional reforms because each of these changes represent important tools in the fight to end gridlock, reform Congress and change Washington for the better,” Reed said in a press release.
Continuation of the House consensus calendar is a procedure that can strengthen member’s voices and expedite consideration of measures with broad support. Once a bill receives 290 cosponsors, a clock begins for consideration of the bill.
Meanwhile, the support for Senate measures provision changes House rules to enable members to formally support Senate measures tracked by the House clerk and posted on Congress.gov.
The Problem Solvers Caucus includes 50 members — equally divided between Democrats and Republicans — who are committed to forging bipartisan cooperation on key issues.
“It’s time to make it easier to get things done for the American people, instead of the same old obstructionism,” Gottheimer, a New Jersey Democrat, said. “To solve problems, we have to work together to actually govern and to deliver legislation that can get signed into law — from lowering heath care costs, to fixing our infrastructure, to helping our nation through the COVID-19 pandemic.”