CORNING — U.S. Rep. Tom Reed said Sunday he will retire from public service at the end of his term following allegations of sexual misconduct with a lobbyist in 2017.
The Corning Republican announced in a statement Sunday evening that he would not seek a new term in Congress in 2022. The statement came two days after The Washington Post reported that Nicolette Davis, a former junior lobbyist with insurance corporation Aflac, claimed Reed allegedly fumbled with Davis’ bra through her blouse and unhooked its clasp, then put his hand on her thigh and moved it upward at a bar in Minneapolis.
In immediate reaction to the story, Reed’s communications staff provided two quotes from the congressman to the Times Herald: “This account of my actions is not accurate,” and, “I stand by my record.”
However, on Sunday, Reed apologized directly to Davis in his statement.
“First, I apologize to Nicolette Davis. Even though I am only hearing of this matter as stated by Ms. Davis in the article now, I hear her voice and will not dismiss her,” Reed said. “In reflection, my personal depiction of this event is irrelevant.”
Davis, who is now a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army, told The Post that she was so alarmed by Reed’s behavior that she asked a man nearby in the bar to intervene. One of her texts to someone during the encounter indicated that Reed was drunk.
“Simply put, my behavior caused her pain, showed her disrespect and was unprofessional,” Reed said. “I was wrong, I am sorry, and I take full responsibility. I further apologize to my wife and kids, my family, the people of the 23rd District, my colleagues and those who have supported me for the harm this caused them.”
Reed also reported he is an alcoholic and entered treatment in 2017.
“I am now approaching four years of that personal lifelong journey of recovery,” he said. “With the support of my wife, kids and loved ones, professional help, and trust in a higher power, I continue that journey day-by-day. This is in no way an excuse for anything I’ve done. Consistent with my recovery, I publicly take ownership of my past actions, offer this amends and humbly apologize again to Ms. Davis, my wife and kids, loved ones, and to all of you.”
Reed’s statement also noted that he made a campaign promise during his first run in 2010 that he would seek a maximum of six terms in Congress. Reed is currently in his sixth term. Before Sunday, Reed had not indicated if he would maintain that promise.
Reed, the former mayor of Corning, had been considered one of the leading Republican candidates to run against Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2022, a Democrat currently embroiled in sexual misconduct allegations made by past and current staff — in addition to concerns over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and deaths in nursing homes from the disease.
New York state Republican Party Chairman Nick Langworthy — who had courted Reed as a candidate — said the decision includes not running for governor.
“I commend Tom Reed for taking real accountability for his actions,” Langworthy said. “I believe he has made the right decision and I hope that this can bring some peace for Ms. Davis, who made very serious allegations that deserved to be heard. I wish Congressman Reed continued strength in his recovery from alcohol dependence and all the best for his family.”
Reed won a special election and a general election in November 2010 to replace former Rep. Eric Massa, a Democrat also of Corning, who resigned earlier that year following allegations of sexually harassing a male aide. An $85,000 payout was made by the Treasury Department in 2010 against a claim of harassment by Massa, according to reports in 2017.