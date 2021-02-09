ALBANY — Rep. Tom Reed, state Senate Republican Leader Robert Ortt, and Assembly Republican Leader Will Barclay vowed again Tuesday to hold Gov. Andrew Cuomo accountable for his alleged mishandling of COVID-19 in nursing homes.
Reed was in Albany for the press conference where GOP lawmakers reaffirmed their call for Department of Justice “to provide the public with answers and accountability through a full, independent, and fair federal investigation.”
Reed, R-Corning, said, “We were honored to join Leader Ortt and Leader Barclay, who have been tireless advocates for those who lost a parent or grandparent because of Gov. Cuomo’s disastrous nursing home edicts.”
While New York Attorney General Letitia James’ nursing home report was a start, “only a full and thorough federal investigation, including subpoenas, will expose the full extent of the state’s incompetence and lies,” Reed said.
Reed, who has signaled his interest in running for governor, has previously blamed Cuomo for the nursing home deaths.
“Since our colleagues in the Majority refuse to perform any meaningful oversight, we must turn to our federal officials for help,” Ortt said. “I am thankful that Congressman Tom Reed and our New York Republican delegation have answered our calls and joined us in the effort to make sure that a full, independent investigation is finally done.”
Barclay said, “The Cuomo Administration hid the truth from the public. Through lawsuits, a legislative hearing, constant inquiries from families, media and lawmakers and an Attorney General investigation, they refused to tell the full story.”