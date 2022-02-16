U.S. Rep. Tom Reed spotlighted rising inflation in wholesale prices as another bad sign for a U.S. economy already facing increased inflationary pressures.
The Corning Republican told reporters Wednesday the two greatest inflationary issues are related to government spending and supply chain lag due to COVID-19.
Reed said the wholesale inflation report “confirms inflation is real — 9.7% in a year alone is significant. Any wage and salary increases are being eaten up by inflation. Absent new leadership changes at the White House and Congress, it is going to continue.
“Ultimately, the government is not going to be able to completely solve this problem alone,” Reed said, adding it is also being driven by supply chain issues across all sectors.
Adding fuel to the fire will exacerbate inflation, he said.
Increasing the supply of microprocessors and computer chips made in America will go a long way toward easing those critical shortages, Reed said.
One of the biggest reasons for higher prices at the gas pumps, Reed said, was Democratic Party extremists opposed to new oil and gas development and pipelines.
Another issue sparking a spike in prices is the expected invasion of Ukraine by Russia. Reed said Russia needs to realize how impactful economic sanctions by the U.S. and its NATO allies will be to the Russian economy. Putin’s aggression “needs to be met with a firm, united response.”
An invasion by Russia “would be very destabilizing, and have an impact here on U.S. energy prices.”
Reed said that the Democratic stimulus bill passed last year might have contributed to inflation. Reed supported the bipartisan infrastructure bill.
Congress agreed to nearly $6 trillion in coronavirus help, which Reed said he supported. But, he noted, “We have to stop adding fuel to the fire and work on the supply side of the equation.”
President Joe Biden on Tuesday warned Americans that gasoline prices could increase, due much in part to the Russia-Ukraine crisis.
The Associated Press reported that the diplomatic back-and-forth has rattled financial and commodity markets as investors try to price in what an armed conflict and U.S. sanctions against Russia would mean for the global economy.
AP reported that financial forecasts from investment firms suggest that crude oil — already at about $95 a barrel — could exceed $125 a barrel due to tight supplies, which a Russian invasion would intensify.