The region’s delegation to Congress is in favor of stopping changes to the U.S. Postal Service ahead of the 2020 election.
U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., on Thursday each noted the importance of the USPS and the need to pause recent changes to operations, including cutting overtime, limiting carriers from making multiple runs to deliver mail on time and removing machinery and drop boxes.
U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand has also expressed her concerns about USPS changes in the past week.
The changes are blamed for a nationwide slowdown in mail service that have been felt locally. Residents have anecdotally reported delays in package and letter deliveries in recent weeks.
While first-class and marketing mail have decreased due to the pandemic, package deliveries have almost doubled due to online shopping — meaning delays that hurt productivity or even threaten lives, in the case of medications. In addition, critics of the changes have voiced concern that the delays could interfere with delivery of mail-bound ballots in the November election.
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said Tuesday he would halt pending significant changes to the federal postal services — including removing high volume mail processing machines and drop boxes nationwide — until after the upcoming November presidential election.
On Thursday, Schumer sent an open letter to DeJoy, asking for more details about the postmaster general’s actions and assurances moving forward.
“There is a lot of mistrust between the American public and the USPS right now because of statements you and President Trump have made about cutbacks in mail delivery during the COVID-19 public health emergency, and about mail-in voting through Election Day,” Schumer wrote.
Along with seeking details about how the changes will be rolled back, Schumer also asked that efforts to improve ballot delivery and medical supplies for veterans.
“The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) recently confirmed that medical prescriptions mailed by the U.S. Postal Service have seen delays of nearly 25% this year,” Schumer stated in his letter. “What steps is the USPS taking to address delayed delivery of medical prescriptions administered by the VA’s mail order pharmacy?”
REED, IN A conference call with reporters, said he was pleased that DeJoy rolled back the changes until after the election, which could be decided by paper ballots through the mail.
“I’m glad to see that response, and that (the USPS is) holding off until after the election,” Reed said.
“I think there’s some opportunity here to assist the post office,” he said, hoping that legislators help make sure “that the post office has the resources to be there and get through this election cycle in particular.”
Reed touted the USPS Fairness Act, which saw more than 300 co-sponsors in the House, as a way to help the USPS.
In 2006, Congress approved the Postal Accountability and Enhancement Act, which requires the postal service to refund post-retirement healthcare costs for the next 75 years — a $72 billion fund. While some private corporations do refund such benefits, it is not a requirement for any employer other than USPS.
In April 2019, Reed and two other congressmen proposed the USPS Fairness Act, which revokes that requirement. The bill passed the Democractic-controlled House in February with all Democrats and 87 Republicans in support.
However, the Republican-controlled Senate has not taken up the legislation.
Reed added that some of the strain on the postal service could be alleviated by the system in New York for requiring voters to apply for absentee ballots, as opposed to other states that are proactively mailing out ballots.
“I understand the concern — you look at a state like New Jersey that is looking to send ballots to every registered voter. That’s a problem,” Reed said. “That is something that you have to keep an eye on as you go through the process.”