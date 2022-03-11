U.S. Rep. Tom Reed said the House vote Wednesday to approve the $1.5 trillion omnibus spending bill and avoid a government shutdown was an example of what can be accomplished with a bipartisan effort.
“Washington coming together last night shows again what is possible when we work in a bipartisan fashion,” Reed told reporters during a weekly conference call Thursday. “The House passed the bipartisan omnibus bill which helped secure much-needed defense and humanitarian aid for Ukraine, deliver real results for the American people and avert a government shutdown.
“We are also very proud of our work to ensure that this bill includes specific funding for priorities in our community,” Reed added, noting a number of earmarks for the 23rd Congressional District in the bill. He cited a Portville village sewer project among several projects included in the omnibus spending bill, which will fund the government through September.
A resolution for $782 billion in military funding for the Pentagon passed 361-69, while non-defense spending of $730 billion was approved 266-171. The spending bill includes $14 billion for Ukraine humanitarian and military aid, Reed said.
“I’m glad we averted a shutdown,” Reed said.
The Senate is expected to pass the bills by today’s deadline.
The spending bill did not include $15 billion President Biden had sought for COVID-19 efforts.
Reed said Ukraine’s response in the face of the Russian military onslaught is “awe-inspiring to me.” The small country standing up to the larger aggressor is a reminder that “Democracy is not free. It is a generation away from being lost.”
The $14 billion for Ukraine will go a long way toward humanitarian and military assistance to Ukraine, he said. The bulk is humanitarian aid. Scenes from Putin’s attacks on women and children in civilian areas are “horrific,” Reed said.
The House added funding to the Defense budget due largely to threats from Russia and China, Reed said.
Regarding the return to earmarks in the omnibus spending bill, Reed said he was “very happy with the return of these community-funded projects.”
Congressmen understand the priorities and the needs of their districts. The reforms that come with the return of earmarks include transparency, Reed added. “They withstand the front page of the paper test.”
Still, Reed said it was “an honest assessment” that many lawmakers consider the earmarks a lubricant for the legislation. “You are never going to get a perfect bill, especially when you are working in a bi-partisan fashion.”
Reed said he was hesitant to support a gas tax holiday amid rising fuel prices.
“I’d be very hesitant to remove the tax when we have to make investments in our infrastructure,” he said. The federal tax is 18 cents a gallon, he said. The price per gallon is over $4.
“You are going to see gas prices like you’ve never seen,” Reed predicted. He blamed the Biden Administration for what he said was turning away from domestic energy supplies. “This is the result you get. We should unleash the power of U.S. oil and gas.”