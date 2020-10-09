OLEAN — U.S. Rep. Tom Reed helped the Trump administration float a $1.8 trillion coronavirus relief package trial balloon via a Republican rally in Olean Thursday.
Campaigning for re-election, Reed, R-Corning, joined other Republican candidates in speaking at the opening of the Olean Republican headquarters at 402 W. State St. Thursday morning.
Reed, co-chairman of the bipartisan House Problem Solvers Caucus, said he had just got off the phone with White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows with the news that Trump had agreed to support a $1.8 trillion coronavirus relief package.
“Now is the time to act” on coronavirus relief, which would include stimulus payments to U.S. residents, Reed said. It would also include payments directly to schools to help address education needs in the pandemic.
The direct federal aid to schools would come out of $300 billion for state and local government, Reed said. The $300 billion is less than Reed and the Problem Solvers Caucus had supported earlier for a coronavirus relief package.
Reed said it is important to get the aid out to local governments and individuals via stimulus and enhanced unemployment checks. Funding would also be available for personal protective equipment, agriculture, small business, K-12 school resources and childcare.
Republicans have been unable to come up with a coronavirus relief package despite House Democrats passing the HEROES Act in May.
Reed scolded all sides for playing politics in the recent coronavirus aid negotiations, suggesting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s original $2.2 trillion package was too high for Senate Republicans, while Trump’s negotiators failed to come up to narrow the difference and come to a compromise.
“Don’t play politics, especially in a crisis,” Reed said.
Earlier this week, the president, who continues to be treated for COVID-19, withdrew all support for the relief package until after the election via Twitter. The stock market began to slide downward and Trump later clawed back the threat.
“He’s a disruptor,” Reed agreed. “He’s come to change the status quo.”
Cattaraugus County Republican Party Chairman Robert C. Keis Sr. introduced Republican candidates, including state Sen. George Borrello, Assemblyman Joseph Giglio and Matthew Keller, who is running unopposed for county treasurer.
County legislators Frank Higgins of Olean and Joseph Snyder of Ischua also attended.
Keis thanked Reed for his focus on the district during the pandemic and noted his possible candidacy for governor.
“It sure would be awesome to have a governor from this end of the state,” Keis said.
Reed said he talks regularly with Borrello, Giglio and Olean Mayor Bill Aiello about local needs. “We are always communicating and working for the community. COVID-19 is a once in a lifetime threat.”
Borrello, the former Chautauqua County executive, “has already made a name for himself in the Senate,” Keis said.
In brief remarks, Borrello said he and Giglio have been working together and regularly communicate with Reed.
“We come to work every day to do something good,” Giglio explained.
“This is the most important election in our lifetime,” Borrello said. “I don’t believe for a minute that we should burn the system down.”
