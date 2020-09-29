U.S. Rep. Tom Reed declined to comment Monday on the New York Times story detailing 17 years of President Trump’s federal tax returns.
The article cited copies of returns that showed Trump paid $750 to the Internal Revenue Service in 2016 and 2017, but paid no taxes in 10 of the previous 15 years. The Times reported Trump also received an IRS refund of more than $90 million due to business losses.
“It’s impossible to comment on that New York Times article with no documentation,” Reed said in response to a question posed by the Olean Times Herald during his weekly media call Monday morning.
“I don’t know how the New York Times gets away with such claims,” Reed, R-Corning, added. “I defer to the president to answer those questions.”
Reed said, “I’m troubled a paper like the New York Times would run a headline like that. The president said it’s not true.”
In comments to reporters, the president called the New York Times report “fake news.”
The six-column headline below the Times’ masthead read: “President’s taxes chart chronic losses, audit battles and income tax avoidance.”
“It’s a sign of the times,” Reed said, adding, “no pun intended.”
What will taxpayers think when they find they paid more income taxes than the president, who claims to be a billionaire?
“It’s just another continuation of not knowing what is true or not true,” Reed said.
Trump, citing an ongoing IRS audit, has refused to follow precedent set by other presidents of releasing his tax returns, so the complexities of his financial interests have not always been clear. As the Associated Press reported Monday,Trump is fighting ongoing court battles with New York’s attorney general, Manhattan’s district attorney and two House committees who want the records.
The Times also reported that tax records show Trump is personally carrying more than $400 million in debt — including more than $300 million in loans that will come due in the next four years.
According to AP, Trump suggested Monday that his debt load is hardly unusual in comparison with his assets, claiming in a tweet that he’s in fact “extremely under leveraged.”
“I have very little debt compared to the value of assets,” he wrote, adding that he may release a financial statement that spells out all assets, properties and debts.
Trump during an appearance on Monday ignored a reporter’s question about when he might release such a statement, and the White House would not comment on when he might follow through. He said repeatedly before his election that he would release his actual taxes but never has.
The issue is bound to come up during the first presidential debate between Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.
Asked what question he would urge the president to ask Biden if he has the chance, Reed replied: “How are you going to unite this country? How will you stand up to extremism in your party?”
Reed said he thought House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s latest $2.4 trillion coronavirus relief bill “is outside of the size where both sides can get behind it.”
Reed said “if we can get to a narrower package there would be support,” and that as a co-chairman of the Problem Solvers Caucus in the House, he is continuing to talk to stakeholders.
Reed said state and local aid tied to expenses and revenue losses from COVID-19 should be subject to a FEMA-like disaster aid program that would include loss of sales tax and other revenue.