WASHINGTON — U.S. Reps. Tom Reed and Josh Gottheimer, co-chairmen of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, have received the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s annual Spirit of Enterprise Award.
The award is in recognition of their leadership on economic issues and bipartisan work with small businesses and local employers. The award annually recognizes members of Congress who support a pro-growth agenda.
“We are honored to receive this recognition of our commitment to bipartisanship and ongoing efforts to unleash the power of American entrepreneurs,” said Reed, R-Corning. “As we tackle the issue of economic resilience and recovery, we will continue to work with members of both parties on solutions that generate new jobs, support local businesses, and grow our economy.”
Thomas J. Donohue, CEO of the U.S. Chamber, said in these uncertain times “with daunting economic and social challenges facing our nation, it is imperative that leaders in Washington are focused on propelling American businesses forward to create jobs and economic growth.”
As the nation rebuilds its economy, legislators must pursue bipartisan solutions that create jobs and promote a free enterprise system, Donohue said.
Reed participated in a virtual presentation of the award Monday with the U.S. Chamber, the Business Council of New York State, the New Jersey State Chamber of Commerce and Gottheimer, a Democrat.