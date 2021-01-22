WASHINGTON — At the dawn of a new presidential administration under Joe Biden, the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus in the U.S. House increased by 16 members for the 117th Congress.
U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, co-chair of the caucus, which pushes for bipartisan cooperation in the chamber, said the additions bring the caucus’ total membership to 28 Democrats and 28 Republicans.
"Over the last four years, we’ve steadily illustrated the benefits of bipartisan lawmaking and the power of working together to break the gridlock," Reed said in a press release Friday.
"Now, we’re ready to build on that progress, help the nation heal, and ensure Washington is finally focused on best serving the needs of the American people," he said.
The growth of the caucus shows the growing number of Republicans and Democrats in Congress willing to put country before party, Reed added. He co-chairs the caucus with New Jersey Democrat Josh Gottheimer.
New caucus members include Rep. Andrew Garbarino, a Long Island Republican; Rep. Connor Lamb, a Pittsburgh-area Democrat who garnered national attention by winning election in a Republican stronghold district in 2018; Rep. Peter Meijer, a Michigan Republican who voted earlier this month to impeach former President Donald Trump; and Democratic Rep. Haley Stevens, also of Michigan, who served on the presidential campaigns of Hilary Clinton and Barack Obama and who later was an auto industry task force staffer in the Obama administration.
“It is time to come together to move America forward," Lamb said. "I look forward to working with my colleagues, Republicans and Democrats, to develop and pass commonsense solutions to our country’s toughest challenges."
Another New York congressman, Rep. John Katko, a Syracuse Republican, is also a member of the caucus.
“This past year, the Problem Solvers Caucus helped pass commonsense, bipartisan measures to improve the lives of everyday Americans and deliver pandemic relief to our nation,” Katko said. “This Congress, I’m eager to continue partnering with like-minded Republicans and Democrats in the Caucus to continue our mission to ease the gridlock in Washington, drive consensus on key issues and help our nation emerge from this pandemic.”
REED ALSO pledged Friday to work across the aisle and build on what he said was vaccine progress under the Trump administration's Operation Warp Speed. Reed called on President Joe Biden to raise the bar and work with Congress to administer 200 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the next 100 days.
Reed also made clear his support for Biden’s proposed federalization of additional vaccine resources and distribution by FEMA and other entities to combat New York and other states’ inability to transparently and effectively deliver shots in arms.
"Pursuing this multi-pronged strategy will help address serious questions surrounding Gov. (Andrew) Cuomo, (New York) Mayor (Bill) de Blasio and other states’ failures to coherently outline vaccination programs in a timely and effective manner, resulting in distribution debacles," Reed said.