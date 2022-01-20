In his first press call in 10 months Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Tom Reed praised the bipartisan infrastructure bill’s impact on New York state — from roads and bridges to broadband investments.
Is there something in the $12.5 billion for New York roads and bridges for the long-awaited Route 219 expressway through Cattaraugus County from Ashford to Salamanca?
Reed, R-Corning, has been working for the past 10 years for an infrastructure bill that could fund construction of the 26-mile expressway route.
There is a new funding formula that sets aside a share of federal highway money to benefit rural areas as Route 219 would do for Cattaraugus County, Reed said. There are decades of obstacles to overcome from engineering to environmental issues.
“There is an opportunity here for Route 219 that will never happen again,” he said.
Reed’s vote, one of 13 by House Republicans that helped push the bipartisan bill over the finish line, drew him some fire from conservative Republican constituents.
“I’m glad we could pass it on a bipartisan basis and get it to the President’s desk for this signature,” he said. Voting yes, he said, was a sign of leadership.
Reed hasn’t held a weekly press conference call since he was accused of sexual misconduct by an insurance lobbyist in an article in the Washington Post last year. The congressman quickly apologized and declared he wouldn’t seek re-election or run for governor as he had planned.
Asked why he held his first press conference in 10 months, Reed replied that he had underestimated the importance of the calls and that there were requests from the media that he resume them.
As to whether he has a “lame duck” feeling about the upcoming year in Congress, Reed said it seems to have freed up a lot of time not worrying about raising campaign funds and getting re-elected.
“It has given us time to focus to try to work on areas we want to get done,” he said.
Regarding efforts to retain the Southern Tier District’s current configuration in the current redistricting effort, Reed said he expects Democrats who control Albany to gerrymander the district by packing in all the Republicans they can.
This is part of a Democratic effort to reduce the current eight Republican congressional districts to as few as three, Reed said. Expect a Republican lawsuit if that comes to pass, he added.
While the $1.7 trillion Build Back Better social spending bill hasn’t been able to garner the support of holdout Democrats to pass in the Senate, Reed said there are elements of the bill Republicans could support.
“It’s so contaminated with partisan politics now, it would be very difficult,” he said, noting some aspects could be presented “outside the Build Back Better” bill.
The millions being invested in broadband in the 23rd Congressional District from the bipartisan infrastructure bill will open the world marketplace to residents. Another $3.5 million will go to regional airports.
On another issue, Reed assessed President Joe Biden’s first year in office.
“My biggest frustration is that President Biden came in as an individual who could reunite the country and reach across the (political) aisle,” the congressman, who formerly chaired the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus in the House, said. “What I’ve seen is quite the opposite. It was an impediment on the infrastructure bill.”
Reed said he hopes Biden won’t “continue to pontificate and pander to the extreme left of the Democratic Party.
“I hope he turns the tide, but I’m not very optimistic,” he said.