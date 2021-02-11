U.S. Rep. Tom Reed is taking a multi-pronged approach to the announcement last week that Siemens Energy would close its Olean manufacturing plant by mid-2022.
Reed said Wednesday his immediate concerns are the 430 employees who will be without jobs when Siemens stops manufacturing at the former Dresser-Rand site.
The company announced plans for the phased layoff of 530 employees, about 100 of whom will be transferred to the company’s Painted Post plant. The engineering division, project management and research and development staff, with about 360 jobs, will remain at the Olean site.
In the days since the Siemens Energy announcement, which caught workers and local officials alike by surprise, Reed said he has been in regular contact with Siemens Energy CEO Steve Conner in Houston.
Reed is pressing for a commitment by Siemens to keep the plant open if the federal government can help secure new contracts. Barring that, the congressman is asking that the Olean plant be considered for Siemens’ expanding renewable energy division.
In the meantime, Reed said he’s also trying to line up jobs for employees who will be affected by the layoffs with other local and regional advanced manufacturing employers.
The congressman said he spoke with Cutco CEO Jim Stitt, who said the Olean cutlery company may have as many as 150 positions to help mitigate the Siemens layoffs. Also, a Chemung County advanced manufacturer is looking for up to 70 employees and some Chautauqua County companies, including Rand Corp., are looking for advanced tool and die employees, Reed said.
“My hope is that we can position Siemens as an oil and gas realignment occurs internationally,” Reed said during his weekly media call. The “easiest” thing for Siemens to do was to retrofit the plant to serve the international market, he said.
Another possibility would be for Siemens to take on a partner in a renewable energy joint venture at the Olean plant “to mitigate the loss of the facility and that great workforce,” Reed said.
Reed also expressed his concern with congressional Democrats’ decision to proceed with the budget reconciliation process to pass President Joe Biden’s proposed $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus package.
Reed said the funding for coronavirus vaccine is being held up by the reconciliation process and he pressed for a standalone $160 billion vaccine bill favored by the Problem Solvers Caucus, of which he is a co-chairman.
Reed said that while he favors the larger $350 billion for state and local government coronavirus aid, he wants to make sure that state governments can’t reduce aid to schools and local governments to reflect federal COVID-19 aid.
“We’re in an emergency,” he said. “We’re in a pandemic. These local governments are suffering.”
Reed said he might be able to support the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus if it didn’t have a provision for a $15 per hour minimum wage for example, but suggested a better way to go might be to start with a $1.1 trillion package. Then come back late for an infrastructure package.
He cited opposition to the $1.9 trillion Biden package by former Clinton Treasury Secretary Larry Summers in a recent Washington Post op-ed piece.
The $1.9 trillion bill is being driven by the Democrats’ progressive members, Reed said. Summers’ warning should be a red flag, Reed said.