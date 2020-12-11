U.S. Rep. Tom Reed and New York's two U.S. senators are lauding news this week that the federal trade representative will formally challenge Canada over dairy tariffs.
U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said that the office will launch formal challenges under the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) against Canada's implementation of the dairy tariff-rate quota.
“This action marks a new era in U.S. trade policy — vigorous enforcement of our trade agreements to ensure all negotiated trade is open and fair for all parties,” Reed said in a statement. “We applaud (Lighthizer) for taking this action and standing up for New York dairy farmers. It is only fair we use every lever at our disposal to ensure Canada is held to the full terms of the USMCA trade agreement.”
Jim Mulhern, president & CEO of the National Milk Producers Federation, said Reed helped deliver USMCA for New York’s dairy farmers and farmer-owned cooperatives.
Now, he said, the Republican congressman from Corning "is working hard in a bipartisan manner to hold Canada accountable to its trade promises."
Mulhern said USMCA is designed to benefit America’s dairy industry, but he charges that Canada has manipulated its market-access commitments, undercutting the agreement.
In August, Reed took the lead in drafting a bipartisan letter with more than 100 House members urging the USTR to utilize enforcement mechanisms in the trade deal to guarantee Canada and Mexico end restrictive dairy policies.
Sen. Charles Schumer, the Senate minority leader, and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, also applauded Lighthizer's decision to file a USMCA enforcement action against Canada.
“Dairy is New York’s primary agricultural product and our dairy farmers are the lifeblood of the Upstate economy," the Democratic senators said in a joint statement.
"They have been hit especially hard and squeezed by the economic effects of the pandemic, and poor implementation of USMCA provisions by Canada over the past five months will only further hinder their ability to recover from this crisis."
The first-ever USMCA enforcement action filed by the U.S. is a necessary step to ensuring that the Upstate New York dairy industry "fully benefits" from the agreement’s expanded market access opportunities.