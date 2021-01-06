The area’s delegation to Congress decried the mob that broke into the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday as lawmakers began approving the results of the Electoral College.
Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, speaking as Congress reconvened, compared the assault on the democratic process to be added “to that list of short dates in American history that will live in infamy” like the Dec. 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor as “one of the darkest days in recent American history.
“This will be a stain on our country that will not be easily washed away,” he said, denouncing the individuals who attacked police and stormed the building as “rioters and insurrectionists, goons and thugs, domestic terrorists.”
Schumer noted that the session would continue.
“All this mob has accomplished was delaying us a few hours,” he said, calling on the current or next presidential administration to prosecute them.
He added that the halls of Congress “were desecrated, but will always belong to the people.”
The Brooklyn native blamed President Donald Trump as the catalyst for the assault.
“Today’s events did not happen spontaneously,” he said, calling out the president for his language that “exhorting them to come to the nation’s capital, egging them on” and the damage done was “his responsibility, his everlasting shame.
“This day’s events certainly, certainly would not have happened without him,” he added, noting they should stand as a warning to Americans “about the consequences of a demagogic president, the people who enable him, the captive media that parrots his lies, and the people who follow him.”
U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, called the violence as hundreds of protesters demanding that Trump be given a second term despite the Electoral College deciding in favor of President-elect Joe Biden in December “absolutely unacceptable. We must de-escalate the situation immediately. We are Americans and do not do this.
“My heart breaks for our nation right now. Our country and beautiful democracy is better than this,” Reed said in a statement. “Our constitution calls for the civil transition of power and though we may not agree with the election results, we must agree to always act with honor and civility towards all.
“We believe in the right to peacefully protest, but we must emphatically reject these horrible instances of physical attacks on our governing institutions and let democracy proceed.”
Reed said Tuesday that he would not support efforts by some Republicans to challenge the results of the Electoral College vote, as well as approving of a bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus statement to that effect.
Later on Wednesday, during an interview with WGRZ, Reed said the U.S. needs to be an example of a peaceful transfer of power to the rest of the world.
“We are better than this as a democracy,” he said, noting that while the right to protest exists, “We do not have the right to engage in violence.”
He praised Vice President Mike Pence and Biden for their words and actions in the aftermath of the incursion.
“What I saw in those two leaders was a message that we need to come together to follow the constitution — and we need to be proud Republicans and Democrats, but we’re Americans first,” Reed added.
Reed said he had not seen the short video prepared by Trump, but said that even though he has been a Trump supporter since the beginning, “now is the time for you to heed the call to be presidential” and allow the transfer of power.
U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, like Schumer a New York Democrat, noted that the intrusion would not affect the results of the election.
“My staff and I are in a secure location and are safe,” Gillibrand said via Twitter around 4:30 p.m. “Today’s events are disgraceful but will not change the fact that Joe Biden will be the President of the United States on January 20.”
Gov. Andrew Cuomo also called on Congress to complete its work while blasting the president, a consistent political foe, for refusing to accept the results of the election.
“The cornerstone of our democracy is the peaceful transfer of power. We must call this what it actually is: a failed attempt at a coup,” Cuomo said. “This is the final chapter of an incompetent, cruel and divisive administration that has trampled on the Constitution and the rule of law at every turn, and we won’t let President Trump, the members of Congress who enable him, or the lawless mob that stormed our nation’s Capitol steal our democracy. The election results are clear and the will of the American people will be carried out.”
Cuomo reported late Wednesday that 1,000 members of the New York National Guard would be deployed to Washington for up to two weeks following a request from the U.S. National Guard.
Tensions were already running high when lawmakers gathered early Wednesday afternoon, the Associated Press reported, for the constitutionally mandated counting of the Electoral College results, in which Biden defeated Trump, 306-232. Despite pleas from Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, more than 150 GOP lawmakers planned to support objections to some of the results, though lacking evidence of fraud or wrongdoing in the election.
Trump spent the lead-up to the proceedings publicly hectoring Pence, who had a largely ceremonial role in the proceedings, to aid the effort. He tweeted on Wednesday: “Do it Mike, this is a time for extreme courage!”
But Pence, in a statement shortly before presiding, defied Trump, saying he could not claim “unilateral authority” to reject the electoral votes that make Biden president.
Despite Trump’s repeated claims of voter fraud, election officials and his own former attorney general have said there were no problems on a scale that would change the outcome. All the states have certified their results as fair and accurate, by Republican and Democratic officials alike.
Shortly after the first GOP objections Wednesday afternoon, protesters fought past police and breached the building, shouting and waving Trump and American flags as they marched through the halls. Lawmakers were told to duck under their seats for cover and put on gas masks after tear gas was used in the Capitol Rotunda. Some House lawmakers tweeted they were sheltering in place in their offices.
The president gave his supporters an added boost Wednesday morning during an appearance at a rally outside the White House, where he urged them to march to the Capitol. He spent much of the afternoon in his private dining room off the Oval Office watching scenes of the violence on television. At the urging of his staff, he reluctantly issued a pair of tweets and a taped video telling his supporters it was time to “go home in peace” — yet he still said he backed their cause.
Several of Trump’s tweets were blocked on Twitter and his account given a 12-hour temporary ban due to concerns over incitement of violence.
A somber Biden, two weeks away from being inaugurated, said American democracy was “under unprecedented assault,” a sentiment echoed by many in Congress, including some Republicans. Former President George W. Bush said he watched the events in “disbelief and dismay.”
The domed Capitol building has for centuries been the scene of protests and occasional violence, including a 1954 shooting involving Puerto Rican nationalists. But Wednesday’s events were particularly astounding both because they unfolded at least initially with the implicit blessing of the president and because of the underlying goal of overturning the results of a free and fair presidential election.