Members of New York's congressional delegation on Thursday condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with Rep. Tom Reed saying the attack "cannot be tolerated."
Reed, R-Corning, said in a statement that the Biden administration must "use all the tools in our toolbox as we prepare for our next step. Other nations will be watching our response very closely and the only option is peace through strength. We pray for the people of Ukraine and we must commit to offering them the humanitarian aid and assistance that they need."
President Joe Biden, European Union leaders and other Western allies announced a round of sanctions against Russian banks and top companies while also imposed export controls aimed at squeezing out Russian industries and military of semiconductors and other high-tech materials.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., addressed the Ukraine invasion at a press conference in New York Thursday.
"The bottom line is simple. (Russian President) Vladimir Putin ... has launched an unprovoked, immoral invasion of Ukraine," Schumer said. "No one ... should fall ... for Putin's lies that the Ukrainians wanted him to invade or that he was provoked to invade."
U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee and Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, said her prayers are with the people of Ukraine in this "terrible moment."
She said Putin's "unprovoked, unnecessary and unjustified war will inflict needless suffering on the people of Ukraine" while threatening world security.
"The U.S. must lead the effort to hold Russia accountable," Gillibrand said. "Together with our allies, the U.S. must impose crushing sanctions on Russia and strengthen the defenses of our NATO allies. The world must be united and resolute against this act of aggression."
As of Thursday, Biden held off on imposing some of the strongest measures against Russia, including cutting Russia out of the SWIFT payment system, which allows for the transfers of money from bank to bank around the globe. The Associated Press reported that Ukraine's president called for Russia to be cast out of SWIFT, but the U.S. has expressed concern about the potential damage to European economies.
Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday expressed concern for the people of Ukraine as well as support for Biden "as he manages through this crisis."
The governor said New York is on heightened alert regarding cybersecurity threats that Russia and other actors represent. On Tuesday, she announced creation of a Joint Security Operations Center in Brooklyn that will serve as the nerve center for joint local, state and federal cybersecurity efforts, including data collection, response efforts and information sharing.
Hochul called the effort on a state level the first of its kind in the nation.
"And we also are putting money behind those efforts in our budget to beef up our own defenses, but also to make money available to localities to be able to deal with this," she said.
U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Pa., said Putin is responsible for an "unwarranted and unprompted unilateral attack" upon Ukraine, which is the most significant infringement between two states since World War II.
"Unanswered, these actions will only further embolden dictators like Putin and other regimes around the world," he said. "America and our allies in Europe must stand strong against forces that look to destabilize long-standing peace and respond with swift economic sanctions.”