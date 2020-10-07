U.S. Rep. Tom Reed was not giving up hope for a coronavirus stimulus/relief package by the weekend.
Reed told reporters on his weekly media call that he was “very concerned” that a coronavirus stimulus/relief package would not get passed after President Trump tweeted on Tuesday there would be no COVID stimulus until after the election.
Then the stock market swooned. Later on Tuesday, Trump was forced to claw back his remarks and instead endorse stimulus checks to individuals.
“I had just received reports that things were getting close,” Reed, R-Corning, said.
“We can’t give up on this,” Reed said emphatically. The Problem Solvers Caucus in the House, which Reed co-chairs, has continued to press for a COVID relief package for individuals, businesses, unemployment, schools, childcare and aid to state and local governments.
Reed and others worked the phones late into the night to get the parties back into the room to continue talks.
“Take a deep breath and get back into the room,” he advised. “The parties were extremely close to a deal. I am not giving up on this COVID-19 package. ... We’re talking to senators today as well as the White House. We are within inches of getting this done.”
The Democrat-controlled House passed a $3 trillion HEROES ACT coronavirus relief package in May. The Republican-led Senate refused to proposed a Senate bill. Only in the past several weeks have House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows been negotiating a coronavirus package.
Reed said he was not interested in standalone bills to address the coronavirus.
“I’m not giving up on an overall package,” he said, adding the Problem Solvers Caucus favors a $1.7 trillion package. “They should go back to the table one more time for a last and best offer.”
Reed said he thought the opposition to state and local aid could be solved. “There is a compromise position,” he said.
Reed said Trump’s tweet that blew up the deal on Tuesday may have involved some misconceptions that brought the price tag up to $2.2 trillion.
The Corning Republican said that while you want to do what is necessary to respond to the health and economic crisis, “You don’t want to waste taxpayers’ money.”
Reed said he thought the coronavirus package should include: funds for airlines, restaurants, small businesses, farmers, schools, childcare, individuals and enhanced unemployment.
“We can’t give up on this,” Reed said.