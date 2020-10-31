The premier political race across the Southern Tier is the rematch between U.S. Rep. Tom Reed and Democratic challenger Tracy Mitrano of Penn Yan.
There is a third candidate in the 23rd Congressional District race: Andrew M. Kolstee of Jamestown is running on the Libertarian Party line.
If the other 10 counties are anything like Cattaraugus County, tens of thousands of people have already taken part in early voting — both in-person and by absentee mail ballot.
In six days of early voting at two sites in Cattaraugus County, 4,362 people, or 8.7% of registered voters, had cast ballots at the end of the day Thursday. Another 5,300 people, about 10.7% of registered voters, have requested absentee ballots.
In the last days of the 2020 campaign in the 11-county 23rd Congressional District, Mitrano, who is also running on the Working Families Party line, will host get-out-the-vote rallies Sunday at 10 a.m. in Little Valley at 107 Park Place and noon off South Clinton Street near Jamestown Community College in Olean.
Reed made a last visit to Olean on Friday afternoon, where he campaigned door-to-door with Republican County Legislator Frank Higgins.
“Tom is spending the final days of the campaign barnstorming the district and speaking directly to voters,” said campaign spokesman Matt Coker. “Along with our campaign volunteers, he’s door to door canvassing, stopping in coffee shops, and calling voters directly to encourage them to take advantage of early voting.”
The congressman has been criss-crossing the congressional district non-stop in a combination of official visits to businesses and childcare centers and campaign events. Reed has taken the lead in several state issues affecting the district, including the lack of maintenance on highways through Seneca Nation territories and calling for a probe of state nursing home deaths in the COVID-19 pandemic.
He also touts his co-chairmanship of the House Problem Solvers Caucus, a bipartisan group that received elevated notice from national media earlier this fall when caucus members pushed both GOP and Democratic leadership to compromise on a coronavirus relief package.
On Thursday, Reed hosted a rally to stand up for free speech in Ithaca. He has recently highlighted a dustup between Republicans in Ithaca and protesting Democratic Socialists of America, as well as investigations into a brick being thrown through a window at his Corning headquarters and a brick with a family member’s name and dead rat being found on the front steps of his home.
In recent weeks, both the Reed and Mitrano campaign have been running negative ads in television markets around the 11-county congressional district, which stretches from Lake Erie to the Finger Lakes.
On Tuesday, Reed and Mitrano held a debate hosted by WETM-TV in Elmira. Reed opened the debate by calling for unity while condemning the extremism and violence that has taken place throughout America’s politics.
“I believe in the power of the people,” Reed declared. “We will get through COVID-19 and safely reopen so that American ingenuity and entrepreneurship can be unleashed to rebuild our economy.
“I believe America’s best days are ahead because of our people,” he continued. “More government isn’t the answer. The power of the people is the answer.”
Mitrano said that Reed offered “the same old divisive rhetoric and empty promises he’s made for the last 10 years.” She added Reed “is so wrapped up in Washington politics he’s forgotten that he’s elected to serve the people.”
Mitrano has kept up her attacks on Reed in the closing weeks of the campaign. Her media call this week was no different. She chided Reed for continuing to pay property taxes late on several of his properties and blasted the congressman for his smear campaign of her with misleading ads.
Mitrano also accused Reed of avoiding taxes by having only one paid staffer in his campaign books despite evidence to the contrary. Some were labeled consultants and others interns, she said.
Mitrano also says she would be a better advocate for healthcare, the economy, manufacturing, education, environment and infrastructure, especially broadband internet.
“Apart from a couple of areas — higher education at Cornell, advanced manufacturing in Corning — the district has experienced tremendous decline,” Mitrano said. “The human experience of it has been acute. One in four children, and one in five adults, are hungry. That’s really not all that different from what we had before COVID.”
Mitrano’s platform consists of preparing the district for robust economic development starting with affordable, efficient healthcare and improvements in education from pre-K through graduate and professional school, plus greater public support for vocational training.
Mitrano described an information security program she designed for the University of Massachusetts Amherst, wherein students did not have to enroll in college: “You can get in there, get out and you could expand your earning power and your ability for upward mobility very quickly.”
Mitrano would also work to relieve the student debt crisis.
Kolstee, the Libertarian from Jamestown, calls for an end of the right-left division in the country “and build solutions that work.” He also calls for adopting “a policy of non-intervention” in foreign relations.
Regarding immigration, Kolstee called the system broken and called for “a clear path to permanent residency and citizenship for those who abide by our laws and improve our economy.”
On healthcare, Kolstee said the problem is the cost of healthcare, while the debate centers on healthcare insurance. “The costs are inflated and pricing is not transparent,” he said.
Kolstee also calls for a policy of “no victim, no crime.” Victimless crimes have devastated low income and minority areas, which contributes to poverty, he said. “We also must end the drug war as today’s prohibition doesn’t work.”