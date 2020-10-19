CORNING — U.S. Rep. Tom Reed on Monday received the endorsement of the Police Conference of New York.
Tom Reed for Congress campaign spokesman Matt Coker said “anti-police communications by the (Tracy) Mitrano campaign” were also released at the Corning press conference.
Coker said an individual working closely with the campaign as a high-level political strategist had tweeted anti-police slogans.
“The strategist continues to work with the Mitrano campaign as of this press release,” he said.
He added: “We are disgusted by this consistent pattern of anti-police rhetoric and policy positions by Tracy Mitrano. It’s not the first time, Coker said, noting a Mitrano regional field organizer had posted a profane word describing cops and Reed on social media two years.
The PCNY Union represents 230 local and eight regional police conferences and associations including two dozen departments in the 23rd Congressional District.
“We are proud of our record of standing up for law enforcement and I am honored to accept this endorsement from the 25,000 officers and law enforcement veterans who represent the Police Conference of New York,” Reed said. “Our record is in clear contrast to my radical opponent’s opposition to the police.”
The Working Families Party, which Mitrano is running on, has a platform that includes defunding the police, Coker noted.
Claudia Wheatley, press spokesman for the Mitrano campaign, said Reed’s accusations at Monday’s press conference were misleading.
The social media posts cited by the Reed campaign “were made by an account rep of an outside agency the Mitrano campaign uses.”
The “employee” whom Reed called a “senior campaign strategist” and a “senior staff member” has never worked for the Mitrano campaign and has never served as a “senior advisor” as Reed claimed, Wheatley said, adding the person handles emails for her company, Mandate Media.
“Today, after learning of this employee’s personal social media posts, the Mitrano campaign demanded, and Mandate Media complied, by taking her off our campaign’s account,” Wheatley said.
As for the Mitrano staffer who posted the profanity during the 2018 campaign, “when Tracy learned of the post, she immediately called for her resignation. This is old news.”
Wheatley said, “Tom Reed and his campaign are grasping at straws. Rather than run on his record as an incumbent, Reed tries to define his opponent so he can attack and avoid the judgment that he has failed this district.”
Mitrano’s two sons are in law enforcement in the Southern Tier.
Wheatley said, “Tracy will continue to address what voters need and want most: affordable health care, good education, infrastructure, support for our farmers and jobs in the district. And her values remain consistent with support for both law enforcement and for the Justice in Policing Act.”