WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Tom Reed joined 96 congressional colleagues Thursday in sending a bipartisan letter to U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue urging them to swiftly implement the measures negotiated for the dairy industry in the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.
The USMCA’s recent entry into force will give farmers increased access to the export markets they need, create an even playing field for dairy farmers, and keep jobs in the United States. However, Reed says in order to make sure the dairy industry sees the full benefits of this agreement, it’s crucial that the administration holds Canada and Mexico accountable to their trade commitments by implementing enforcement provisions.
Immediate use of USMCA’s consultation and enforcement measures is necessary to ensure our trading partners deliver on their obligations in a way that’s fully consistent with the spirit and letter of the agreement.
“USMCA represents a massive win for American dairy farmers and our country’s agricultural industry,” Reed said in a press statement. “Now, we must all work together to leverage every enforcement mechanism at our disposal to ensure our allies adhere to the deal and end their restrictive trade practices.”
The congressman said as the dairy industry continues to fight through the economic impacts of COVID-19, dairy farmers must have the opportunity to enjoy the full benefits of the trade deal.
Daniel J. Wolf, a dairy farmer and president and chairman of the Board for Upstate Niagara Cooperative, Inc., said USMCA, if enforced, will bring greater benefits to Upstate dairy farmers, processors and exporters and help restore certainty to the market.
“That is why it is so important that the U.S. government proactively use USMCA’s enforcement mechanisms to ensure the deal is implemented in both letter and spirit,” Wolf said.
Specifically, the lawmakers are calling on Lighthizer and Perdue to enforce Canadian dairy commitment compliance.
Canada must administer its Dairy Tariff Quota (TRQ) fairly and in a manner consistent with its obligations under USMCA, while they also state Canada must adhere to its agreement to eliminate its Class 6 and 7 dairy programs, and cannot be permitted to effectively recreate protectionist pricing programs.
The lawmakers also want Mexico to uphold its commitment via two USMCA side letters pertaining to commonly used cheese names, making sure all prior users’ rights are upheld and that all common cheese names specified under the agreement are respected.