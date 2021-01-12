As the U.S. House pressed forward Tuesday toward removing or impeaching President Donald Trump for the Capitol attack, Rep. Tom Reed and House colleagues introduced a resolution to censure the outgoing chief executive.
Reed, R-Corning, one of the first House supporters of Trump in his bid for president more than four years ago, joined Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., and others in the proposed censure of Trump for attempting to unlawfully overturn the 2020 presidential election and for violating his oath of office on Jan. 6 by inciting violence against Congress as it was going through the process of approving the Electoral College votes.
Backers of the censure say they approach the matter pragmatically — it’s clear that Trump won’t be removed by Vice President Mike Pence invoking the 25th Amendment, while impeachment of Trump has no chance of getting past the U.S. Senate.
“This is an important step to hold the president accountable,” Reed said in a statement. “Congress must make clear that it rejects extremism and condemns the president’s actions.
“We will continue to push for congressional leaders to work with us on investigating the events surrounding this dark period in our history and make sure it never happens again with the public’s trust in our democratic institutions restored,” Reed added.
Fitzpatrick said, in the aftermath of the riot at the Capitol last week, “lawmakers have the solemn duty to accomplish two missions: hold the president fully and unequivocally accountable for his actions, and simultaneously calm and heal the fever-pitch tensions in our country.”
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has called on his fellow Democrats in the House to abandon their push for impeachment.
He stated the House’s current impeachment approach “is so ill-advised for Joe Biden to be coming in, trying to heal the country, trying to be the president of all the people when we are going to be so divided and fighting again.”
Fitzpatrick said the concurrent resolution calls on Congress to publicly state that Trump “acted in a manner grossly incompatible with self-governance and the rule of law” and censure and condemn him “for trying to unlawfully overturn the 2020 Presidential election and violating his oath of office.”
The resolution would affirm Biden was duly elected as the 46th president and will be lawfully sworn in Jan. 20.
“President Trump’s attempts to undermine the outcome of the 2020 election have been unconscionable,” Fitzpatrick said. “The combination of a false information campaign coupled with inflammatory rhetoric led to the devastation that I was a personal witness to on the House Floor on Jan. 6.”
Reed and Fitzpatrick are joined in proposing the resolution in the House by Republicans Young Kim of California, Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan, Rep. John Curtis of Utah and Rep. Peter Meijer of Michigan.
In an op-ed published in the New York Times on Monday, Reed wrote that he believes Trump should be held accountable for the Capitol mob, but impeachment is not the way.
“If our leaders make the wrong decision in how to hold him accountable, it could damage the integrity of our system of justice, further fan the flames of division, and disillusion millions of Americans — all while failing to accomplish anything,” Reed wrote.
The New York congressman argues that there isn’t enough time to investigate, present and debate articles of impeachment while rushing a to achieve a popular political outcome.
“These aren’t minor concerns,” Reed wrote. “A hasty impeachment could raise a host of consequences that could have a striking impact on the long-term stability of our country. The House’s article of impeachment specifies that it is for ‘Incitement of Insurrection.’ But while the president’s words were unwise, intemperate and wrong, they may not qualify as incitement. And an impeachment on the grounds that they do will inevitably erode the norms around what may be considered constitutionally protected speech.”