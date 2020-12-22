U.S. Rep. Tom Reed said Monday that he hopes the cooperation between members of the House Problem Solvers Caucus and a group of senators exhibited on the coronavirus relief bill can contribute to a bipartisan dialogue in the 2021 Congress.
Speaking to reporters on his weekly press call, Reed highlighted the contents of the $900 billion coronavirus relief bill that was sparked by House and Senate members.
Reed, R-Corning, is co-chairman of the 50-member Problem Solvers Caucus. With Democrats having a narrow margin in the House, the bipartisan caucus may wield some power.
Besides the $600 going to most individuals and extending enhanced unemployment benefits, Reed said one of the most important parts of the legislation was the $325 billion Paycheck Protection Plan extension for small businesses to keep employees on the payroll.
Schools will get $62 billion and universities $20 billion for coronavirus assistance, Reed said. There is also $10 billion for childcare.
The $25 billion for loan and mortgage assistance includes $1.3 billion for New York residents.
New York will also receive $1.6 billion for distributing COVID-19 vaccine. Reed said he hopes it will help the country reach “herd immunity” before the projected date sometime this fall.
Of the $13 billion included to help farmers, $800 million is targeted to help dairy farmers who have been hard hit by the pandemic by an oversupply of milk.
Reed credited the Problem Solvers Caucus and Gang of Eight senators with breaking the deadlock that led to the $900 billion coronavirus relief deal.
The deal involved including the $900 billion coronavirus relief package with a continuing resolution to keep the federal government funded through September.
The budget also includes $88 million for the nuclear cleanup at the West Valley Demonstration Project, $13 million above the $65 million annual WVDP budget, Reed said.
“That’s a giant leap in order to get this project moving forward,” Reed added.
The congressman mentioned one other issue the budget addressed he was very satisfied with, the end to surprise billing by hospitals if someone is out of their healthcare network.
The provision calls for hospitals and insurance companies to present people with a “truth in billing statement” before a planned surgery, so there would be no surprise when the patient later receives a bill.
Reed said one of his biggest disappointments in the coronavirus relief bill was that it did not include aid for state and local governments. The bill would not have passed with state and local aid included, but it remains a priority of Reed’s.
Reed also expressed concern for what he sees is a growing liability crisis over COVID-19. Liability provisions to protect companies and universities from COVID-19 lawsuits was removed from the relief bill along with state and local aid.
Reed listed some issues he felt could be addressed in a bipartisan fashion in the coming year including police reform, an infrastructure bill and immigration focusing on agriculture, Dreamers and skilled workers.