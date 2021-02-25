U.S. Rep. Tom Reed has joined with two House Republicans in asking for a briefing from the federal Department of Health and Human Services regarding its role in collecting state government data related to New York nursing home deaths.
In a press release Thursday, the Republicans said that after Democrats refused a request for a bipartisan hearing, U.S. House Ways and Means Republican Leader Kevin Brady of Texas moved forward with Reed, R-Corning, and Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., in asking Acting HHS Secretary Norris Cochran for the briefing.
Reed and his colleagues noted it was the second time in two weeks that Democrats refused to hold governors accountable and get answers for nursing home residents and their families.
"On Feb. 11, Rep. Reed provided Democrats with the opportunity to add to their partisan $1.9 trillion spending bill an amendment to ensure honest COVID-19 information from states," they said in the press release. "The amendment specifically required governors to attest that their states have been reporting accurate nursing home data and that they would continue to report accurate data moving forward."
Every Democrat voted against the amendment, the Republican congressman noted.
On Feb. 22, the three asked for a bipartisan hearing on the issue but Democrats did not reply.
In the letter to Cochran, Reed, Brady and Nunes asked for the types of data reported to HHS regarding COVID-19 related deaths in nursing homes and long-term care facilities by state and local governments and facilities and the manner in which such data is reported.
They also asked what recourse is available to HHS "if such data was purposefully reported inaccurately."
The congressmen wrote that Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s "disastrous" March 25 order "knowingly sent thousands of COVID-19 positive patients back into nursing homes across the state, which spread the virus and killed thousands of New York’s parents and grandparents."
In January, the New York state attorney general’s report stated that nursing home deaths had been undercounted by “approximately 50%,” the congressmen wrote in their letter.
"The death toll has now risen to approximately 15,000 souls," they wrote. "In February, Gov. Cuomo’s top aide then admitted that numbers were not accurately reported out of fear that the accurate numbers would be 'used against us by federal prosecutors.'”